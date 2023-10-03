NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 79  |  October 3, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

The inspiration behind the banner designs 100323

Share this story

The inspiration behind the banner designs selected for City Council Chambers

By DIANNE RUSSELL

The Arts Commission has selected four designs to replace the hand-painted banners displayed in the City Council Chambers. Congratulations to Bill Atkins, Carole Boller, Erika Bradberry and Al Esquerra, on having their designs selected.

All four of the artists captured the ocean and shoreline in diverse ways and expressed their pride and love for Laguna Beach.

Stu News checked in with the winners to find out the inspiration behind their banner designs.

the inspiration four winners

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

The banners will be dedicated during an upcoming City Council meeting

Bill Atkins, art director for Gallery Q at Susi Q, said, “My image was created by combining a group of photos collected during the COVID shutdown years.

“This painting I called The Stairway to Heaven, and it is close to the center of Heisler Park at a central stairway near to the staging area for the Summer Concert series that the Arts Commission sets up each year at end of summer. It is also adjacent to the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Garden, of which I am one of the members who maintains that garden.

“I am a frequent hiker in our wilderness park as well as a regular visitor to Heisler Park, and I do so much appreciate the opportunities to experience our natural resources here in Laguna Beach. Also, I appreciate the opportunity to create a lasting image for City Council Chambers, which I often visit during sessions.”

According to Carole Boller, “The call for the Council Chamber Banner competition requirement description read, ‘bright colors suggested, and a community celebration theme encouraged.’ Those details led to the idea and inspiration of how the city celebrates our independence. Each year we are given the experience of viewing a stunning, most colorful fireworks display honoring this event. Seeing the fireworks, I feel proud to be an American, proud to be in Laguna Beach.”

“The inspiration for my design stems from my love of our local coastline, the tradition of plein air painting in Laguna Beach and an actual painting I did at Rockpile,” said Erika Bradberry.

“My painting Solace was influenced by the ever-changing colors and warm light of the setting sun and the rippling coastline, creating a sense of healing and peace that led to capturing a moment in time,” said Al Esquerra.

Once the banners are installed, visit the City Council Chambers to take a look at these four lovely depictions of Laguna’s coastline.

The completed banners will be unveiled, and the artists recognized at an upcoming City Council meeting. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.