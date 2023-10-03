NewLeftHeader

This week in Breakers sports 100323

This week in Breakers sports

Photos by Scott Brashier

Tuesday, Oct. 3

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis at Huntington Beach

5:45 p.m. – Girls Volleyball vs. Fountain Valley

Wednesday, Oct. 4

3:30 p.m. – Boys Volleyball vs. JSerra Catholic

6:45 p.m. – Boys Water Polo at Los Alamitos

Thursday, Oct. 5

TBA – Girls Flag Football at Los Alamitos

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis vs. Edison

5:45 p.m. – Girls Volleyball at Marina

7 p.m. – Football at Garden Grove

Saturday, Oct. 7

TBA – Girls Cross Country at Clovis Invitational

TBA – Boys Cross Country at Clovis Invitational

9:30 a.m. – Boys’ Water Polo at Alta Loma

Monday, Oct. 9

3:15 p.m. – Girls Flag Football at Corona del Mar

Past week’s results

It was another big win for Laguna Beach High School football last Friday as they came from behind in a tough one to beat favored Charter Oak, 18-17. Stars of the game were the Breakers’ stout defense that limited the visiting Chargers to just three second-quarter scores; and, what’s new, the pass-catching combo of quarterback Jackson Kollock and tight end Ryner Swanson, who combined for three touchdowns and all of the LBHS scoring.

The Breakers are now 5-1, with Garden Grove coming up next, on the road this Thursday.

This Week in Breakers Sports photo 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Junior QB Jackson Kollock (12) again led the Laguna Beach offense, completing 17 of 25 passes for 143 yards and 3 TDs

Thursday, Sept. 28

Girls Tennis lost to Corona del Mar, 12-6

Girls Volleyball lost at Huntington Beach, 3-0

Friday, Sept. 29

Football beat Charter Oak, 18-17

This Week in Breakers Sports photo 2

Click on photo for a larger image

The Breakers’ swarming defense were the real stars of the evening, here teaming up on a Charter Oak ball carrier

This Week in Breakers Sports photo 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Big senior tight end Ryner Swanson heading for a score, one of three of his on the night

This Week in Breakers Sports Photo 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Junior defensive back Charlie Hunt (far right) iced the game for Laguna Beach with this late interception and return

 

