Fire engulfs Water District shed 100323

Fire engulfs Water District shed; man then arrested on suspicion of arson with fire-related injuries

Last Friday, Sept. 29, the Laguna Beach Fire Department communications center received reports of a structure fire at the South Coast Water District building, located at 31792 Coast Highway.

Personnel from Laguna Beach Fire Department, Orange County Fire Authority and Laguna Beach Police Department responded to the scene and discovered a storage shed engulfed in flames.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

Investigators from the LBFD’s Fire Investigations Unit responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

Andrew Bell, 52, was located a short time later at a nearby hospital receiving treatment for fire-related injuries. Investigators arrested Bell on suspicion of arson and have determined the fire to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding this fire are urged to contact Investigator Schulenburg at 949.416.9163, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

