Chef Masters raises impressive proceeds 100323

Chef Masters raises impressive proceeds for Unconditional’s senior and disable dog rescue

With 38 OC chefs and a plethora of wineries participating in this year’s Chef Masters culinary extravaganza on Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Festival of Arts grounds in Laguna Beach, there were 400 very happy guests. Benefiting Unconditional, a senior and special needs dog rescue, made it even more gratifying.

Chef Masters Macks and Cadigan.jpeg1

Photos by Tony Lattimore

Photos by Tony Lattimore

(L-R) Unconditional Co-Founders Julian and Amy Mack with $500,000 donor Maria A. Cadigan

Chef Masters Fougeray duo.jpeg2

Photos by Tony Lattimore

(L-R) Splashes Executive Chef Ron Fougeray with Executive Sous Chef Joe Macias

Chef Masters Lindsay Smith3

Photos by Tony Lattimore

Nirvana Grille Chef/Owner Lindsay Smith with her wooden charcuterie boards

Following a sumptuous two-hour gourmet food and wine reception, guests were seated at tables for dessert and introduced to the chefs by hostess DawnMarie Kotsonis before drawing the raffle ticket for a 52-bottle wine tree, provided by Mona Lee Nesseth from Laguna Beach. Elated Los Angeles resident Michelle Dulake was the lucky winner. Guests offered their bid cards in a drawing for a Cannery Restaurant Duffy Boat cruise and a three-course dinner with wines for 10 people, which Newport Beach resident Kathy Hamilton won.

Chef Masters Nesseth duo.jpeg4

Photos by Tony Lattimore

Mona Lee Nesseth (donor of 52-bottle wine tree) and George Rozsahegyi

Unconditional, a Laguna Beach-based nonprofit founded by Amy and Julian Mack is on track to build an 8,000-sq.-ft. rescue and adoption center for senior and special needs dogs, due to open in late 2024. The couple also just opened Rise Pet Health, a technologically advanced emergency and specialty veterinary clinic located in Laguna Hills. Profits from Rise go toward providing free care to the dogs at Unconditional, thereby ensuring the financial sustainability of the nonprofit. The Macks are also the proud parents of four senior and special dogs, and are committed to helping this very underserved but deserving group of pups through these bold initiatives.

Chef Masters Fuerstmans.jpeg5

Photos by Tony Lattimore

Laguna Beach residents Susan and Alan Fuerstman (Montage International founder, chairman and CEO)

Especially thanked were the $100,000 Title Sponsor, Carlo’s Fund; the $25,000 Platinum Sponsor, The Bone Adventure and the $10,000 Gold Sponsors JustFoodForDogs, PIRCH and Mary Murfey. Chef Masters Founder/Producer Kristin Martin was recognized as well.

Chef Masters Martin and Murfey.jpeg6

Photos by Tony Lattimore

(L-R) Kristin Martin is the Founder/Director of Chef Masters and Mary Murfey was a $10,000 sponsor

Thanks also to Newport Beach resident Maria A. Cadigan, who donated $500,000 to Unconditional, and together with an impressive amount raised in the Fund a Need portion, the total raised was more than $1 million. The evening concluded with dancing to the popular band Flashback Heart Attack.

For more information on Chef Masters, visit www.chefmasters.org.

For more information on Unconditional, visit www.unconditionalrescue.org.

 

