Smash-and-Grab Awareness

By Nicole Rice, Community Services Officer, Crime Prevention, Laguna Beach Police Department

Smash-and-Grab Awareness for your safety. Smash-and-grabs can happen at any time of the day.

Keep safe and call immediately

The information below can help you if you are in a smash-and-grab situation:

–Find a safe spot to keep cover.

–Do not approach the suspects.

–Call 911 immediately.

–Try to get a description of the person’s clothes, height, hair, etc.

–Try getting a description of the vehicle and a possible license plate.

–Take note of the direction of travel after they leave the store.

–And remember, being a good witness helps the police.

The Laguna Beach Police Department takes robberies and smash-and-grabs very seriously. Please call 911 immediately, and they will arrive on scene as soon as possible. Call 911 for an emergency and 949.497.0701 for a non-emergency. Please keep safe and report any suspicious activity to the Laguna Beach Police Department.

 

