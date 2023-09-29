NewLeftHeader

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach 092923

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach welcomes Rev. LePage at Sunday service

 Join the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach (UUFLB) this Sunday (October 1) at 10:45 a.m. to hear Rev. Dr. TJ LePage’s sermon on “When Things Fall Apart, You Don’t Have To.”

According to UUFLB, “Facing hard times is hard emotional work. But by doing that work, we can be of service to others. Love and beauty persist despite everything.”

Rev. Dr. Terry Le Page loves to inspire people through preaching. Although speaking at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of North Laguna Beach, she is an ordained minister in the United Church of Christ. She previously worked as a research chemist. She is active with C.L.U.E. (Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice). Rev. Le Page eagerly supports low-wage workers, immigrants and incarcerated people because of Jesus’s teaching and example. She resides in Irvine with her husband.

Rev. Le Page is the author of Eye of the Storm: Facing Climate and Social Chaos with Calm and Courage. The book is available here.

 Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach is located at 429 Cypress Drive, Laguna Beach. Dogs are welcome to attend Sunday services with you.

 

