NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 78  |  September 29, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Providence Mission Hospital Orthopedic Institute 092923

Share this story

Providence Mission Hospital Orthopedic Institute ranks 23rd nationally by U.S. News & World Report

Providence Mission Hospital has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the nation’s top hospitals for orthopedic care. After analyzing performance data from more than 4,500 hospitals, Providence Mission Hospital holds the ranking of 23rd in the country, 11 places higher than the previous year.

U.S. News & World Report assessed many facets of orthopedic programs, including quality of care, patient experience and advanced technology, to develop the rankings. Providence Mission Hospital’s ranking reflects a high success rate and patient satisfaction across major procedures such as total joint, hip and knee replacement, in addition to more routine procedures like fractures and sports injuries. Its surgeons and sports medicine physicians, including those who specialize in traumatic orthopedic injuries, utilize minimally invasive and robotic assisted methods to lower patient risk and reduce complications.

Providence Mission Hospital building

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Providence Mission Hospital

Providence Mission Hospital

“Members of our community lead very active lives, yet time can cause joint damage, preventing them from doing what they love,” said Seth Teigen, chief executive of Providence Mission Hospital. “Our philosophy is to provide our patients with the highest level of care to restore mobility and improve quality of life.”

As part of the broader scope of care that Providence Mission Hospital offers South Orange County, U.S. News & World Report ranks the hospital as 16th overall in California, with high performance scores across specialties like neurology and pulmonology.

Providence Mission Hospital is a state-of-the-art, 504-bed acute care regional medical center in Mission Viejo and Laguna Beach, Calif. It is the only adult and pediatric Level II trauma center in South Orange County, and provides a full range of specialty health care services including cardiovascular, neuroscience and spine, orthopedics, cancer care, women’s services and mental health.

For more information, visit www.providence.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.