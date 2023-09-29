NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 78  |  September 29, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

LB Garden Club monthly meeting and speaker series 092923

Share this story

LB Garden Club monthly meeting and speaker series features Caleb Finn on October 13

Caleb Finn, CEO and founder of Circular, a social enterprise dedicated to reversing climate change and addressing food waste and insecurity through regenerative agriculture, will speak at the Laguna Beach Garden Club’s October 13 general meeting/speaker series.

While working as a civil engineer, Finn pursued his passion for sustainable living and transformed his suburban Orange County home into a micro-homestead complete with an orchard and vegetable garden. As part of that homestead, he created a system repurposing food and garden waste from his own family and neighbors with the help of earthworms and chickens.

LB Garden Finn

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LB Garden Club

CEO and Founder of Circular, Caleb Finn, speaks on October 13

Confronted with the broader challenges in the global food system, including misuse of food waste, poor food nutrition and quality, rampant food insecurity and commercial farming’s drastic impact on climate crisis, Finn developed the Circular Solution: Collect food waste from local restaurants and grocers, convert it into the greatest organic regenerative fertilizer known to man – worm castings –then partner with local farms to improve food quality and availability.

In addition to winning the UCI New Venture Competition, volunteering as a UC Master Gardener and doing ministry work, Finn enjoys spending time with his family.

Join the Laguna Beach Garden Club on Friday, Oct. 13 at 9:30-10 a.m. for social time and refreshments – meetings begin promptly at 10 a.m. Meetings are held at Laguna Presbyterian Church in Tankersley Hall located at 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. Non-members are invited to attend for free on their first visit.

For more information about the garden club, go to www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

Please do not use the church parking lot, as street parking is available.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.