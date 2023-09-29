NewLeftHeader

Fire Files 092923

Morning vehicle fire temporarily closes Forest Avenue

A call came into Laguna Beach Fire at 7:47 a.m. yesterday (Sept. 28) concerning a vehicle fire downtown. Upon arrival, LBFD found a shredding truck with smoke coming from its rear compartment.

Once LBFD opened it, smoke was discovered in the area of the auger. The small fire was quickly extinguished. Fortunately, the truck itself was not affected.

As a precaution, Forest Avenue was shut down so fire personnel could run their equipment and tend to the truck. Traffic was impacted for approximately 20 minutes.

 

