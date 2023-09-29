NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 78  |  September 29, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Free financial and estate literacy workshop 092923

Share this story

Free financial and estate literacy workshop at the Susi Q is scheduled to begin this week

Laguna Beach Seniors, Laguna Canyon Foundation and Financial & Estate Literacy will present a free educational program, It’s Your Estate, beginning on Friday, Sept. 29 and continuing for six consecutive weeks until Friday, Nov. 3. The sessions take place from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Susi Q Center, 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. This is the 10th year that this informative program has been offered.

These classes fill up quickly, so please be sure to register here.

“Everyone involved in the program is a volunteer and most of the presenters are Laguna Beach locals and experts in their field,” said Peter C. Kote, who leads the class. “The sessions will cover the essential estate planning documents, including wills, durable powers of attorney, advanced health care directives and living trusts. We’ll also discuss charitable and retirement asset planning.”

In order for the attendee to learn in a safe environment, there is a requirement that the only sponsors are nonprofits. None of the presenters are permitted to have a security or insurance license, cannot sell any products and cannot receive the attendees’ contact information.

“With these rules we can assure participants that they will not be solicited, and therefore they’re likely to be more receptive to the need for legal documents that everyone should have, no matter what age,” Kote added.

The schedule is as follows:

September 29: Overview and Estate Law Changes

October 6: Health Care and Power of Attorney

October 13: Wills and Trusts

October 20: Retirement Asset Planning

October 27: Charitable Opportunities

November 3: Estate Administration

For more information, visit www.IYME.org.

To RSVP by phone, call 949.715.8105, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The Susi Q offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults – though all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed and independent. For more information on The Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit www.thesusiq.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.