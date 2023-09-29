NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 78  |  September 29, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation and LB Animal Shelter 092923

Share this story

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation and LB Animal Shelter schedule two dates for adoption events October 7 and 21

On Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Catmosphere Laguna Foundation cats and kittens will be featured for adoption at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Another adoption event will take place again on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for a special Halloween event, so wear your costumes, please!

Their adoption events are fun for the whole family with snacks and giveaways for all, and volunteer opportunities available. On October 7, they will once again joined by volunteers from “Love Laguna Beach.”

catmosphere laguna gail and moorea

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Catmosphere Laguna

(L-R) Catmosphere Laguna Foundation Founder Gail Landau with Moorea Howson and a furry friend

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation introduced Orange County’s first Cat Café & Lounge. Catmosphere Laguna Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit feline rescue which serves Laguna Beach and the surrounding communities every day of the week dedicated to finding forever homes for homeless, relinquished, abandoned and special-needs cats and kittens.

catmosphere laguna black cat

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Cat up for adoption at previous event

Laguna Beach has long been known and loved for its artistic community and embrace of nature in all its forms. Catmosphere Laguna Foundation enhances and strengthens that reputation in its mission to prevent cruelty to animals by rescuing, fostering and assisting in public adoptions, and awareness of the plight of homeless felines.

For details, contact Catmosphere Laguna Foundation at 949.619.MEOW (6369), or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Future Adoption Event dates continue monthly throughout 2023.

Laguna Beach Animal Shelter and Catmosphere Laguna Adoption event dates 2023: Gelson’s Laguna Beach Halloween Event coming up on October 28. Costumes are encouraged. Look for more events around the holidays.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.