NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 78  |  September 29, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Angels Baseball Foundation grants the Laguna Food Pantry 092923

Share this story

Angels Baseball Foundation grants the Laguna Food Pantry a check for $10,000

In a heartwarming display of community support, the Angels Baseball Foundation has once again demonstrated its commitment to making positive impacts beyond the ballpark. The foundation recently granted the Laguna Food Pantry a check for $10,000. For almost four years, the foundation has been a generous supporter of the Laguna Food Pantry, and their latest gesture has left the community in awe.

Angels Baseball group

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Food Pantry

(L-R): Robert Salem, Carol Hankins, Hosai Iqbal, Brooke Reynolds, Dennis Kuhl (Foundation Chairman), Anne Belyea (LFP Executive Director), Nida Hoshimi, Kurt Wiese, Mary Ann Sprague and Lindsay Warkentin

Recently, the foundation’s Chairman, Dennis Kuhl, visited the Pantry, giving LFP Executive Director Anne Belyea and volunteers an opportunity to thank him in person and show him how the grant will directly make a difference in the lives of many families and individuals. The contribution will undoubtedly bolster the Pantry’s efforts to combat food insecurity throughout the community. The Angels Baseball Foundation continues to shine as an exemplary organization dedicated to making a real difference in the lives of others, both on and off the field.

Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8-10:30 a.m. with a drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome to visit once a week to pick up free, fresh, nutritious groceries. If you know of anyone in need, please let them know.

To learn more about the Laguna Food Pantry, how to get involved, or ways to donate, visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org. Your donation is greatly appreciated and critical in continuing our mission of ensuring no one goes hungry in our community.

Laguna Food Pantry is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.