GLB GOP hosts live viewing of second presidential debate at Mozambique on September 27

 The Greater Laguna Beach GOP’s (GLB GOP) members’ meeting will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Mozambique Restaurant. This month their meeting is on the same evening as the second Republican Presidential Primary Debate.

Attendees can watch the debate together as they will be live viewing it on a big screen. The event will start with a 5 p.m. social hour in the Shebeen Bar and the meeting will start at 5:45 p.m. in the Boma Room. Participants can mingle with fellow conservatives and enjoy Mozambique’s wonderful food and beverages.

GLB GOP had a great turnout at their July meeting, and the 2024 primaries are getting close. Come join and bring a friend.

Mozambique is located at 1740 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

Please RSVP at www.glbgop.com/upcomingevents.

 

