Susi Q and Lyric Opera OC team up once again

Susi Q and Lyric Opera OC team up once again to present Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro

If the success of the first Lyric Opera OC presentation at the Susi Q is predictive in any way, it’s likely that the second, featuring Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro (Le Nozze di Figaro), will be oversubscribed in short order. Register soon to ensure your place at this free event.

Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro is one of history’s favorite underdog stories, in which a servant bests his master to the delight of the audience. The opera performance will take place on Monday, Oct. 30 between 4 and 5:30 p.m. at the Susi Q Center, 380 Third St., Laguna Beach.

“This event is a rare opportunity to get to know one of the most famous titles in the operatic canon in an intimate setting,” said Jo Ann Ekblad, director of programming and communications. “We are beyond excited about this partnership and to be able to offer such a wonderful series free of charge.”

Lyric Opera OC’s operas are presented in a concert format, with minimal to no staging or costumes, but with piano accompaniment. English supertitles will appear on Susi Q’s large flatscreen TVs to aid the audience in following the narrative backbone of the opera.

susi q supertitle

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Ken Jacques

Supertitles enhance the audience experience at the 2022 production of “Carmen”

“Just like reading a book, we can imagine a great deal in our minds,” noted Artistic Director & President of Lyric Opera OC Diana Farrell. “Costumes and sets are of course wonderful parts of live theater, but in this intimate setting, we can have just as much fun with our storytelling as without them.”

Farrell describes the supertitles as “reverse karaoke.”

“Supertitles are simply a translation of what you are hearing into English. They will be posted on the screen and run by a musician who will follow along with the music and change the words.”

She believes The Marriage of Figaro is a great choice for the setting, because the story is funny, and the music is well-known.

“And of course... who doesn’t love a happy ending?” Farrell added. “So many of our performers were thrilled with the level of audience participation at Opera 101 that they’ve been spreading the word. We are excited that some of our summer performers will return to sing full roles in the upcoming concerts.”

Excitingly, Bruce Stasyna of the San Diego Opera will be guest conductor and coach, with host Michael O’Halloran. The accomplished Stasyna has been on the conducting rosters of the San Diego Opera, New York City Opera and Boston Lyric Opera, has served as Chorus Master for the New York City, Minnesota, San Diego, Wolf Trap and Des Moines Operas and as Artistic Director for the Green Mountain Opera Festival.

Susi Q bruce

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Ken Jacques

Guest conductor and coach Bruce Stasyna of the San Diego Opera

Nadia Babayi, executive director of Laguna Beach Seniors, is a longtime fan of opera.

“Joyful parts of life, romance and more are all celebrated in opera,” Babayi said. “We are very excited about our partnership with the Lyric Opera OC. This is the perfect – and free – program for people of all ages to discover why this form of entertainment has proven so enduring.”

Farrell has garnered attention for her insightful work as a stage director and vocal coach. She is the founder and artistic director of Lyric Opera of Orange County, which was named Emerging Arts Organization of the Year for 2022 by Arts OC. Farrell was named a Woman Leader in OC for the Arts by OC Supervisor Foley in 2022.

Lyric Opera of Orange County’s mission is to engage with a modern and diverse audience by offering meaningful musical experiences that honor the operatic repertoire, feature artistic excellence and present timely showcases of a traditional art form.

To learn more about Lyric Opera OC, visit their website at www.lyricoperaoc.org.

Register online for The Marriage of Figaro by clicking here. Registration is required, as there are no walk-ups.

To RSVP by phone, call 949.715.8105, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The Susi Q offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults – though all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed and independent. For more information on The Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit www.thesusiq.org.

 

