Pageant of the Monsters unveils theme for Haunted House 092623

Pageant of the Monsters unveils theme for Haunted House: “Maze of the Minotaur”

In a bone-chilling announcement, the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters has unveiled the theme for the much-anticipated Pageant of the Monsters haunted house: “Maze of the Minotaur.” Only resurrected every five years, this spooktacular family-friendly Halloween event will return to Laguna Beach on October 27, 28, 29 and 31. Tickets are on sale now by clicking here.

Don’t miss the A-MAZE-ing adventure

This fall, the Pageant of the Masters’ creative team of artists and technicians have reunited to conjure up the acclaimed Halloween Haunted House as part of the Pageant of the Masters 90th anniversary celebration. Guests will be directed through the amphitheater, Pageant workshops and stage, which have been transformed into a series of eerie artistically presented vignettes inspired by ancient Greek mythology and the legend of the terrifying Minotaur.

Those daring enough to enter the Pageant of the Monsters haunted house will find themselves descending into the chilling depths of the labyrinth where the monstrous Minotaur, a nightmarish fusion of man and bull, has been imprisoned. Guests will join the valiant Warrior Theseus who has been tasked with a harrowing mission: to rescue the Minotaur’s captives before they are devoured by the hideous beast. But the peril doesn’t end there; you must also navigate the labyrinth’s twisting passages and unearth its secrets to find a means of escape. It’s an A-MAZE-ing adventure!

After escaping the labyrinth, more ghoulish fun awaits on the Festival of Arts grounds. Tricks and treats abound with spooky side shows, photo opportunities, face painting, games, art projects and more. Food and drink will also be available to purchase.

Tickets are $20 for adults in advance ($25 at the door) and $10 for children 12 and under. This event is not recommended for children under 5. Tickets (and more information) are available online at www.foapom.com/monsters, or by calling 800.487.3378. Costumes may be worn by guests ages 12 and under. Guests 13 and older are not permitted to wear costumes. The event will take place at Festival of Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

Funds for this event are provided in part by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, visit www.foapom.com.

 

