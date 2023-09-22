NewLeftHeader

Guest Column Katrina Foley 092223

Guest Column

Katrina Foley

Fifth District, Supervisor

County of Orange

Updates on older adults survey, OCMA programming, SR133 undergrounding, community events and nominating a Veteran of the Year

This month, my office continues to make progress towards our priorities for the Fifth District.

Orange County includes more than 650,000 older Americans living in our communities with projections to double by 2060. 

A recent report in a regional publication discussed the lack of collected, systemic data needed by the county to better serve residents as they grow older. We began the Master Plan for Aging process to collect input to plan for future housing, healthcare, walkability, accessibility, caregivers, transportation, employment, recreation and other needs at all phases of life. The community survey is available to any Orange County resident 55 years and older at www.olderadultssurvey.com.

I invite everyone to participate in our Senior Summit on October 27 at Soka University as an attendee, or if your organization serves seniors, as a vendor for our resource fair. The summit includes speakers related to health, fitness, caregiving, mental health and technology workshops. We will also host public stakeholder events in the district at local senior centers and other community centers to collect information through our county’s survey for the Master Plan for Aging.

My top priority for Laguna Beach emphasizes public safety and emergency preparedness.

Undergrounding the overhead electric utility lines along Laguna Canyon Road (LCR) remains a top focus. LCR is one of only three routes of access for mutual aid should an emergency require response. I look forward to working closely with the LCR Undergrounding Ad Hoc Committee of Mayor Bob Whalen and Councilmember Alex Rounaghi to realize this vital public safety project.

Guest Column Katrina Foley Laguna Beach Matthew Lawson

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Office of OC Supervisor Katrina Foley

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley presents resolution to outgoing Laguna Beach Emergency Disaster Preparedness Committee Chair Matt Lawson to recognize his many years of service on this important committee

I also serve as Chair of the Orange County Fire Authority’s Legislative Committee. My successful addition of language to the Legislative Platform for both the Authority and the county prioritizes undergrounding utility lines. I plan to work with the city to build a regional coalition of stakeholders and put pressure on Southern California Edison to commit a dollar amount. This will help us leverage outside grant funding opportunities. I will do everything in my power to closely collaborate with your council and city staff to make this happen as soon as possible.

Fire safety in Laguna Beach is another critical county-level issue, in view of the city’s extreme fire hazard and potential risks to nearby communities, especially Emerald Bay. With more than 90% of Laguna Beach in the state’s high fire severity zone, I recognize your concern about the ongoing insurance crisis, as homeowners face higher rates and cancellations. I intend to collaborate with Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, our legislators, and our cities to find a solution that fixes this crisis to insure people’s homes. I will continue to advocate for wildfire threat mitigation.

Guest Column foursome

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Laguna Beach Councilmember Alex Rounaghi, Sande St. John, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley and an LBFD Firefighter at the Laguna Beach Firefighters Labor Day Annual Pancake Breakfast

I look forward to partnering on initiatives to make Laguna Beach – and the county – safer and more resilient.

This September, the Back-to-School season serves as a reminder of the free educational opportunities to appreciate the arts. I encourage everyone to visit the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA), which offers free admission. I also funded an education grant of $250,000 for school field trips to the museum for a docent-led interactive experience and formal lunch experience. This expands access to lower-income families so they can experience the joys of the museum, which is great for our children’s mental health. My office will continue to support educational programs that increase access to innovative STEM and art opportunities for Orange County students.

As we prepare our fall programming, my team continues to focus on community engagement. After many conversations with constituents, I hear your concerns about the fentanyl crisis.

The fentanyl crisis continues to seep into every Orange County community. The county spends hundreds of millions on substance abuse treatment efforts. Our innovative system of care centers in large part around the impacts of substance abuse driven now by fentanyl. It’s pervasive and only getting worse. Together with the Health Care Agency, I will host a fentanyl town hall in the Fifth District on October 24 with details to follow.

Finally, I’m happy to announce that this year, I will hold my third annual Veterans of the Year Awards. This year’s theme is “The Call to Serve: Recognizing the Roles Musicians & Buglers Play in the Military” aims to honor veterans, reservists and active-duty service-members who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in selflessly contributing to our military through music. Submit nominations to bit.ly/2023KFVOTY.

Katrina Foley was elected in a March 2021 special election to replace outgoing Supervisor Michelle Steel. She was subsequently re-elected to a four-year term that serves through January 4, 2027.

