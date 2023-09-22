City re-initiates Downtown Action Plan 092223

City re-initiates Downtown Action Plan, staff shares progress report

By SARA HALL

Laguna Beach recently re-initiated the Downtown Action Plan and city staff shared a progress report on the item at the Planning Commission meeting this week.

At their meeting on Wednesday (Sept. 20), commissioners provided feedback on the draft Downtown Action Plan and asked for guidance from the city attorney on forming a subcommittee to start work on the project. Most of the discussion revolved around the overall approach to the DAP, the process, character of the Downtown, involvement of local experts, and how the plan relates to other policies and projects. Staff and commissioners also emphasized that the process is restarting at the conceptual stage and they haven’t finalized anything yet.

After being tabled for more than three years, the 307-page draft Downtown Action Plan is meant to identify existing conditions, evaluate opportunities and constraints, coordinate specific trees, streetscape and other related improvements within the Downtown, and proposes 24 project concepts.

There’s so much information to discuss, Commissioner Susan McLintock Whitin recommended a subcommittee delve into the specific issues and then report back to the full commission in a public meeting. This would allow commissioners to have a more focused way to review each of these projects, she said.

“This is a very big project. We’re just scratching the surface on the project. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done, I think, before we can really have an intelligent conversation about what to do,” Whitin said.

It’s not just that some of the projects identified are already going forward or no longer exist, but also that they need to step back and look at the overall theme. They need to refresh the ideas addressed in the DAP and take a holistic approach to the Downtown.

A subcommittee is a great idea, agreed Commission Pro Tem Steve Kellenberg. They could bring in local experts and voices in the community as part of that process, he suggested, like Ann Christoph and Bob Borthwick. Both are longtime local landscape architects, but, more importantly, they worked on the relevant documents that should be providing guidance to the DAP process, Kellenberg said. It’s an important integration of past policy work.

The subcommittee could definitely ask for input from locals, confirmed Community Development Director Marc Wiener.

“It’s important that it represents what the entire community would like to see,” Wiener said. “I know that there’s always varying opinions on these policy documents, so I think it is important to hear from everybody and hopefully we get some more of that in the public meetings.”

In addition to Christoph and Borthwick, there are also others in town with expertise who could help and would be beneficial to have involved in the process, added Commissioner Jorg Dubin. Although he cautioned about having “too many chefs in the kitchen.” Trying to get everyone to agree to something can result in a project that falls short of its potential.

“Public input is absolutely important, but when you start to get down to finalizing things, if you have too many people trying to hammer out what they think that it should be then sometimes you can end up with something that’s rather mediocre rather than visionary and interesting for the community,” Dubin said.

Ultimately, the commission agreed to form a subcommittee to work on the DAP, but waited to decide on which two commissioners will serve on the panel until the full commission is in attendance (Chair Ken Sadler and Commissioner Steve Goldman were absent at this week’s meeting) and staff checks with the city attorney to determine if a commissioner can serve on this and another related subcommittee (potential for overlap on work on the Promenade on Forest project) is allowed.

Kellenberg also suggested that the subcommittee take a more comprehensive look at all of the projects and overarching ideas to determine continuity in the overall theme before they start jumping into individual projects.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The city has restarted work on the Downtown Action Plan, which aims to coordinate tree, streetscape and other improvements

They spent a lot of time on the initial review in 2020 giving specific feedback on the project areas and focusing on – because it is such a big project – prioritizing “specific pieces of the puzzle” so that they wouldn’t get overwhelmed by trying to tackle this all in one fell swoop, Dubin noted.

Work on the Downtown Action Plan first kicked off in 2019. The city requested proposals in November and by the end of the year were reviewing a concept plan presented by the consultant. It was last reviewed by the Planning Commission on March 4, 2020, before being tabled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, at the council’s annual planning workshop on January 28, councilmembers named it as a priority project and directed staff to restart the process.

Click open story button to continue reading…

The DAP is intended to work in concert with some of the city’s other long-range documents, Senior Planner Chris Dominguez explained this week, primarily with the Downtown Specific Plan, as well as the Landscape and Scenic Highways resource document and the Cultural Arts Plan.

Components of the action plan are broken down into three sections: Existing conditions inventory, streetscape themes and projects. It includes an extremely detailed list of existing conditions, Dominguez said, which looks at the inventory of trees, hardscape, lighting, furnishings, art and signage throughout the Downtown. The streetscape themes are organized into categories of atmosphere, mobility, gathering spaces and enhancing the identity of the Downtown. The plan also focuses on 24 project areas throughout the Downtown that are intended to be implemented over time as funding allows, he explained.

When finalized, it’s intended to provide a toolbox of ideas to implement based upon the cost of the improvements.

The most notable development that has occurred since the first hearing is the effort to establish a permanent Promenade on Forest Avenue between Glenneyre Street and Coast Highway. Staff recommended that the sections mentioning projects in this area be omitted from DAP as to not conflict with the separate promenade project.

The Promenade on Forest project is moving on its own separate track, Dominguez noted, and they don’t want the DAP to conflict with that effort.

The two projects need to work together, Dubin said.

“I think it’s going to be very important for these two projects to coordinate with each other so that we’re not getting a piecemeal or mishmash of things that don’t seem to relate to each other,” Dubin said. “Because it’s such a big project and it involves all of our Downtown it’s going to be important for both entities to work in concert to make sure that we’re not colliding with each other on this.”

The promenade project should drive the Forest Avenue aspect of the DAP process and, potentially, guide other components, Kellenberg added.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Commissioners commented that the Promenade on Forest project should coordinate with the Downtown Action Plan

A handful of residents spoke during public comment at Wednesday’s meeting and most speakers focused on the specific landscaping ideas presented in the draft plan. Several residents urged for the DAP to preserve the trees, keep the plant/vegetation balance and enhance the overall landscape. Other comments focused on specific materials, design ideas and tree species.

After this was tabled in early 2020, after some internal discussions and working with the consultant, the intent was to soften the recommendation on tree removal when the plan was re-initiated, Wiener said.

“That was one of the messages we got from the last time this came to the Planning Commission and some of the concerns,” he said. “The idea is that we would increase the number of trees, increase the vegetation (and) improve the tree wells so that the trees can be healthier.”

Although that is the overall direction they are headed, none of the specifics have been finalized yet. Wiener emphasized that this week’s meeting was not to adopt any recommendations or take any action. It was focused on working out the process, figuring out how it folds into the promenade project, and re-kickstarting the conversation.

Dubin also emphasized that this was just the start of a longer process.

“I just want to reassure our friends and neighbors in the community that this has not been in front of us for three and a half years, and the initial presentation was akin to a concept review,” Dubin said. “I just want to assure everybody that we’re not jumping ahead with any of the proposed design elements or tree planting removal, sidewalk (or) crosswalk ideas, sidewalk changes, bulb-outs and all the rest of it.”

In early 2020, they looked through numerous projects and design ideas that came from the consultant and nothing was decided, he emphasized, no action was taken at that time nor was any action taken at this week’s meeting. People often get excited or upset when they see a plan, drawing or concept, he noted.

“They are just that, they’re concepts. They’re not any kind of finalized plan and these things are going to require a lot of drilling down to find the compatible design ideas that do work with our current Downtown area without creating a Disneyland environment or something that doesn’t look appropriate for the community,” Dubin said. “We’re a long way away from any kind of finalized design elements.”

Kellenberg also has a long list of detailed comments – about tree grades, paving types, and more – but if they started into those details in this week’s session they would never finish. This meeting should really be a discussion about process.

“How do we tackle this 600-pound gorilla and how do we start to nurture it through a process that is thoughtful, (with) good community input from experts, it’s iterative, (and) we’re working with the consultants to kind of re-position and redirect this document,” Kellenberg said.

“That process, I believe, should be directed by a shift in the vision of this document to be less intrusive and less dramatic,” he added, “and more in trying to understand the history and heritage of the town, and how do we bring that forward (and) refresh it, but not lose the unique character that we enjoy here in Laguna Beach.”

The fundamental issue here is to what degree do they want to re-position the character of Downtown, Kellenberg said. And the initial draft plan, based on whatever input was given to the consultants at that time, was the wrong decision, he said.

“It took the wrong direction, which was to take a more substantive re-position of Downtown character with a much more substantial landscape re-deployment of landscape,” Kellenberg said. They’ve heard from the community and “we’re re-concluding that that’s not the direction the community wants to take. It wants to take a direction of treasuring and nurturing and surgically helping and improving the current character which we know and love so much.”

A few public speakers also noted that the action plan in 2020 presented a drastic change to the character of the Downtown, which is not what most locals want, they agreed. That’s also not the intent of the overarching policies that are meant to guide the Downtown Action Plan, said Christoph, who worked on several of the relevant policy documents.

Staff and commissioners agreed that isn’t the intention of the DAP.

“I think there’s concurrence, wide agreement, that there’s no drastic new face for the Downtown,” Whitin said.

As they continue to work on this plan, it’s important that they maintain the character of the Downtown, Wiener agreed. At the end of the day, it shouldn’t look like a different Downtown or a different place. Ideally, it should enhance and strengthen what currently exists, he said.

“Based on the discussion we’ve had, maybe what’s more appropriate is a light brush of the Downtown, not a complete re-envisioning as what was (originally) proposed in the document,” Wiener said. “The overall goal is that we want it to be something that would be viewed as good for the town and not a controversial issue and we want to benefit the Downtown and the city.”

Kellenberg also asked for clarification of the relationship between the document they reviewed this week, the Downtown Action Plan and the city’s Downtown Specific Plan.

“It’s my understanding that…they each cover separate topics and content; and the two aren’t necessarily intertwined,” he said. “The Downtown Specific Plan speaks more to zoning, land use, density, housing and so forth. This (DAP) is really about the public realm.”

Wiener agreed that the DSP addresses development standards, business permitting and design guidelines for private development. Although there is some reference to public realm in that DSP document, it’s not as specific as the DAP. But the two should be compatible and internally consistent with each other, he added.

Principal Planner Anthony Viera, who was project planner at the time the DAP was being developed and the DSP was near completion, recalled that the Downtown Specific Plan acknowledged that the Downtown Action Plan was being processed independently.

“The two updates to the documents were being processed on a somewhat parallel track and there was some reciprocity there, in the sense that we were cognizant of any potential conflicts and were very purposeful with avoiding such conflicts,” Viera said. Language from the Downtown Specific Plan notes the differences: The Downtown Specific Plan provides policy direction and design guidelines on landscape and urban design for the Downtown. The DAP is a project that will build upon these policy-related documents by developing an action plan to implement policy. The Downtown Action Plan will: Document all existing public areas and their conditions (streets, sidewalks, trees, tree wells, planters, public parking lots, etc.) throughout the area; identify opportunities and constraints in enhancing the existing urban environment; and include recommendations and alternatives with associated cost analysis for improvements to the existing urban environment.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.