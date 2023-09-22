NewLeftHeader

Save the date: Pacific Marine Mammal Center

Save the date: Pacific Marine Mammal Center announces big changes to annual fundraiser

Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) is excited to announce their largest annual fundraising event - SPLASH! Join them on Sunday, Nov. 5 from 5:30-10 p.m. at the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach. This year’s event has a new look, and a new name: Splash! To provide a more personal and informative experience the event will be limited to just 200 guests.

Auction winners at the last annual PMMC fundraiser

During the cocktail reception, guests can step into – and experience – a closer view of PMMC’s world of marine mammal rescue, rehabilitation and release, as well as highlights of their educational programs, medical research, water conservation and ocean advocacy. Their team is excited to work with talented Chefs Leo Bongarra and Maro Molteni at Terra to bring a most delightful dining experience. During dinner, guests will have the opportunity to bid on exclusive and priceless live auction packages – details on these specially curated items will be released closer to the event. The most notable change is the addition of the after-party. Live music and interactive musical entertainment will keep those lucky attendees boasting about their memorable experience. You do not want to miss this event!

Another happy winner at 2022 fundraiser

“This year, we will be elevating our guests’ experience; our goal is you will leave enlightened and inspired,” said Glenn Gray, CEO, Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

This important annual fundraising event helps PMMC operate and maintain their center, secure the necessary supplies, food, medication and equipment to effectively run their animal care unit, and provide the means to expand their research department and education and outreach programs.

Purchase tables and sponsorships at www.auctria.events/PMMCSplash2023.

Festival of the Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

