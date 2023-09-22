NewLeftHeader

3…2…1…blast off! 092223

3…2…1…blast off!

Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) sophomore students enrolled in Integrated Science II have been studying chemical reactions in class. The lesson culminated with a rocket experiment using plastic bottles, magnesium and hydrochloric acid to create hydrogen gas which builds the pressure required to launch the rocket.

Laguna Beach High School science teacher and a sophomore student prepare a bottle rocket for launch on LBHS’ Guyer Field on Wednesday, Sept. 20

The class is designed to help students explore connections across the four domains of science, including physical science, life science, earth and space science and engineering design.

 

