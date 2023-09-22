NewLeftHeader

The Plant Man: Gardening can lead to a greater 092223

The Plant Man: Gardening can lead to a greater sense of mindfulness

By Steve Kawaratani

“An addiction to gardening is not all bad when you consider all the other choices in life.” –Cora Lea Bell

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

The journey of recovery is often a profound life choice, marked by healing and personal growth. While sobriety begins and flourishes with a dedicated support group, many find that staying sober is by necessity an inside job. The oft-singular act of gardening and caring for plants closely mirrors the steps of recovery and offers a unique bonding with nature within a garden space.

Successful recovery is based on accountability, the foundation of an attainable program, while successful gardening requires a commitment that is established by practice and experience. Defined steps help one replace old habits with healthier choices; the act of growing plants parallels the personal care that must be gifted to oneself and to others.

Gardening represents the aforementioned growth, similar to the steps required for individual change. Planting an Amethyst flower or an Early Girl tomato, and watching it grow into a healthy, flourishing plant is surely symbolic of change and revitalization in one’s life.

Gardening may assist an individual towards a greater sense of mindfulness. Gardeners are encouraged to focus on the task at hand, immersing themselves in the art and joy of gardening. Mindfulness is also a key principle of sobriety and life, as it promotes an appreciation for being present. The peace found in the garden can be a powerful remedy to the discontent and irritability often experienced in early recovery.

Like my father, Pete, before me, I find that digging in the soil is fun and therapeutic, an act that can transform stress into a positive activity. And, of course, caring for plants promotes relaxation and a sense of accomplishment. Just for one day at a time, I wish that you might experience the wonder of it all! See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

