NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 76  |  September 22, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

This week in Breakers sports 092223

Share this story

This week in Breakers sports

Friday, Sept. 22

7 p.m. – Football vs. Lakeside/Lake Elsinore

Saturday, Sept. 23

TBA – Girls Cross Country at Roy Griak Invitational

TBA – Boys Cross Country at Roy Griak Invitational

Monday, Sept. 25

6:15 p.m. – Girls Flag Football vs. Marina

Tuesday, Sept. 26

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis vs. Los Alamitos

4 p.m. – Boys Water Polo vs. San Clemente

5:45 p.m. – Girls Volleyball vs. Edison

Wednesday, Sept. 27

3:15 p.m. – Boys Water Polo at Newport Harbor

3:30 p.m. – Girls Flag Football at Newport Harbor

3:30 p.m. – Boys Beach Volleyball vs. Capistrano Valley Christian

Thursday, Sept. 28

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis vs. Corona del Mar

5:45 p.m. – Girls Volleyball at Huntington Beach

Friday, Sept. 29

7 p.m. – Football vs. Charter Oak

Saturday, Sept. 30

TBA – Boys Cross Country at Temecula Twilight Invitational

TBA – Girls Cross Country at Temecula Twilight Invitational

10:30 a.m. – Boys Water Polo vs. Carlsbad

Past week’s results

Monday, Sept. 18

Girls Flag Football lost to Huntington Beach, 40-0

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Girls Tennis lost at Corona del Mar, 10-7

Girls Volleyball beat Marina, 3-2

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Boys Water Polo lost to Huntington Beach, 12-8

Girls Flag Football lost to Edison, 46-7

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.