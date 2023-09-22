NewLeftHeader

Susi Q’s wildly successful “Evening with an Author” event attracts 90 readers and writers

Last week’s sold-out “Evening with an Author,” featuring best-selling novelist Lisa See, proved beyond a doubt that the Susi Q is rapidly becoming the place to be for readers and writers (oh, and artists and jazz and opera lovers too!).

During the 90-minute event, attended by 90 guests and preceded by sociable mingling and snacking, an enthralled and enthusiastic audience listened to See chatting with Writers on Writing podcaster and Stu News arts writer Marrie Stone.

The conversation revolved around See’s latest novel, Lady Tan’s Circle of Women, which hit both the New York Times and Los Angeles Times bestseller lists earlier this year.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Jeffrey Rovner

Novelist Lisa See with arts columnist Marrie Stone

Stone touched on what she called some of the “cringiest” yet most compelling and important parts of the book – such as the descriptions of foot-binding, which See noted was not only about beauty standards, but also a way to keep women from running away from their husbands.

“What I want people to get from my books is that all people on the planet share common life experiences – falling in love, getting married, having children, dying – and share common emotions – love, hate, greed, jealousy,” See said. “These are the universals; the differences are in the particulars of customs and culture.”

Moderator Marrie Stone is a huge fan of See’s. “I think Lisa’s novels prove so popular because of their ability to transport us to another time and place so unlike our own, and then psychologically bind us to her characters,” Stone said.

“For several hundred pages, we feel like we’re living in another world and leading some extraordinary life we couldn’t otherwise imagine. Lisa always finds unique and compelling subject matters largely left unexplored by other authors. And she allows her readers to fully inhabit them.”

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Executive director of Susi Q, Nadia Babayi; novelist Lisa See; “Stu News” arts writer Marrie Stone; writer/fiction instructor Lynette Brasfield and Jo Ann Ekblad, Susi Q’s program and marketing director

Attendee Irina Ensminger said she was so grateful to the Susi Q for what she describes as a “wonderful treat.”

“[Lisa See’s] emphasis on female relationships in her books is what attracts me to her as a writer first and foremost. My first ever female mentor and a role model was my grandmother – an uneducated woman who knew hundreds of prayers by heart and was respected by the whole village for her ability to heal. She belonged to Udmurt ethnic group in Russia which has its own language and traditions.

“For me, hearing Lisa See talk about embracing her roots [and embracing friendships] was the highlight of the night’s meeting.”

Sue Harvey Reese was another fan of the event.

I have a new appreciation for the gift of storytelling,” Reese said. “Thank you Lisa See and Marrie Stone, your event was a voyage through the mind of an artist, and felt like a two-hour trip to ancient China. I have a newfound appreciation for freedom and the women in my life!”

Next February, the first event of 2024 will feature Hector Tobar, the author of six books including most recently Our Migrant Souls: A Meditation on Race and the Meanings and Myths of Latino, published by MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux. He’s also the author of the NYT bestseller: Deep Down Dark: The Untold Stories of 33 Men Buried in a Chilean Mine and the Miracle That Set Them Free. Tobar is a professor of English and Chicano/Latino Studies at the University of California, Irvine.

Click on photo for a larger image

Attendees Judy Metez and Irina Ensminger flank arts writer Marrie Stone

“Throughout the years, the Susi Q has brought enrichment to so many through unique programs and services,” said Laguna Beach Seniors Executive Director Nadia Babayi. “Our ‘Evening with an Author’ series demonstrates our commitment to serve the interests of our book- and arts-loving community in Laguna Beach. I am so grateful to the team who put the events together: Jo Ann Ekblad, Marrie Stone, Amy Dechary, Christine Brewer and Lynette Brasfield. What a wonderful evening!”

The Susi Q offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults – though all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed and independent. For more information on The Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit www.thesusiq.org.

 

