NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 76  |  September 22, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Laguna Food Pantry extends a warm welcome 092223

Share this story

Laguna Food Pantry extends a warm welcome to Concordia College Corp Fellows

Laguna Food Pantry (LFP) is honored to have Edith Osazee and Elize Chavez, two dedicated individuals who are Concordia College Corp Fellows, join their team. College Corps is a California statewide program created to allow students to get involved in their community, earn academic credit and gain professional development opportunities. Osazee and Chavez, both current students at Concordia University in Irvine, will assist in making a positive impact in fighting hunger in Orange County.

Laguna Food Pantry Osazee and Chavez

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Food Pantry

(L-R) Edith Osazee and Elize Chavez, Concordia College Corp Fellows join the Laguna Food Pantry team

Osazee, a biology major, is passionate about helping others and chose to work at LFP to be at the frontline of assisting her fellow volunteers and the community. She is motivated by the opportunity to make a positive impact and bring smiles to families’ faces. As a self-described introvert, she is always open to helping others and enjoys listening to problems and finding solutions. Osazee is known for her willingness to assist anyone who asks for help.

Chavez, a mathematics major and music minor, is excited about working at LFP because she wants to strengthen her connection with the community. Last year, she volunteered as an online tutor, but this year, she wanted an opportunity to engage with and help a broader community. As she applies to law schools in the upcoming year, Chavez looks forward to working with and gaining insights from fellow LFP volunteers.

Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8-10:30 a.m. with a drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome to visit once a week to pick up free, fresh, nutritious groceries. If you know of anyone in need, please let them know.

To learn more about the Laguna Food Pantry, how to get involved, or ways to donate, visit www.lagunagoodpantry.org. Your donation is greatly appreciated and critical in continuing their mission of ensuring no one goes hungry in our community.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.