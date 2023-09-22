NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade theme announced 092223

The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade committee has chosen “Laguna Heritage” as the theme for the 57th Parade on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Laguna Beach Patriots Parade Banner

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade committee

Proudly carrying the Patriots Day banner down Park Avenue

At the October 24 meeting, honorees will be nominated and selected. Prior to that meeting, the public is welcome to submit suggestions for Grand Marshal, Citizen of the Year, Artist of the Year and Athlete of the Year.

The Parade is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and donations are welcome so the community event can continue to march.

To donate, volunteer, enter or advertise in the program, contact Sandi Werthe at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

