Laguna Beach Community Clinic strengthens

Laguna Beach Community Clinic strengthens its whole-person approach to health care

“In recent months, we’ve expanded our services to offer patients direct access to comprehensive care. A few months ago, the Laguna Beach Community Clinic announced the addition of a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist to our staff, and now I’m excited to introduce our latest staff addition. Pablo Padilla, LMFT joined our staff at the end of the summer as our Licensed Martial Family Therapist,” said Dr. Jorge Rubal, CEO & CMO of Laguna Beach Community Clinic.

Rubal pointed out that these new services, offered by bilingual professionals onsite, have been in high demand, with appointments quickly filling up.

Padilla works with clinic patients of all ages who are experiencing depression and anxiety, as well as helping youth and teens with behavior disorders. My motto is “Renew yourself by transforming your mind!” said Padilla, who enjoys supporting his patients’ aspirations by working alongside them on improved mental health.

“With the addition of Pablo, the clinic can better serve our patients and help improve the overall health outcomes of our community,” said Rubal. For more than 50 years, the Laguna Beach Community Clinic has provided residents and workers with a medical home, regardless of their ability to pay.

For more information about the clinic, visit www.lbclinic.org.

Laguna Beach Community Clinic is located at 362 Third St., Laguna Beach.

 

