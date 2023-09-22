NewLeftHeader

Coast Film & Music Festival early bird passes and tickets now on sale, schedule of events announced

The Fifth Annual Coast Film & Music Festival (CFMF), the flagship event of the nonprofit Coast Film Foundation announced the release of early bird tickets and passes for their 5th Annual Film and Music Festival. The special reduced pricing is available until Saturday, Sept. 30 and available via the website at www.coastfilmfestival.com. The CFMF takes place November 8-12.

–Four-Day VIP Pass (before October 1 - $275). The Four-Day VIP Pass allows access to all ticketed events, including the opening night kick-off at Hobie Surf Shop (Laguna Beach) and exclusive VIP-level perks and privileges.

–Four-Day General Admission Pass (before October 1 - $135). The Four-Day General Admission Pass allows access to all ticketed events, except the opening night kick-off at Hobie Surf Shop (Laguna Beach) and GA-level perks and privileges.

–Single Day Tickets start at $35.

Coast Film and Music Ariel Tweto

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Ashley Barker Photography

Ariel Tweto walks movie poster row at Festival of Arts

Schedule of events:

Wednesday, Nov. 8:

~Opening night film and music at Hobie Surf Shop, Laguna Beach

Thursday, Nov. 9:

~Mountains and snow films

~NEW! Coast Summit from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Festival of the Arts. The inaugural Coast Summit is a full-day symposium featuring distinguished filmmakers, athletes and environmental experts who will collectively explore the profound influence of storytelling on environmental stewardship and social transformation. Happy Hour with artists Great North Special and an After-Party with music at the Marine Room.

Friday, Nov. 10:

~Outdoor and adventure films with special guest musical performance at Festival of the Arts.

Saturday, Nov. 11:

~Ocean and water films with musical performance by Matt Costa and other artists TBA at Festival of the Arts.

Sunday, Nov. 12:

~#GetOutside mountain bike and dirt films with musical performance by Common Sense.

Highlights of the Coast Film & Musical Festival include:

–60+ documentary and adventure film screenings

–Live music

–Q&As with film directors, athletes and special guests

–Speaker panels and workshops

–Youth filmmaker and environmental stewardship programs

–Art exhibitions and artist signings

–A lively exhibitor village with sponsors, nonprofits and environmental partners

–Networking opportunities with filmmakers, athletes and creators

–Party time with local food, drink and silent disco

Coast Film & Music Festival is proud member of 1% for the Planet and pledges a percent of its sales towards environmental protection and to future filmmakers and projects. To learn more visit www.coastfilmfestival.com, or direct questions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

