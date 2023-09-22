NewLeftHeader

“Night Under the Stars” gala benefiting 092223

“Night Under the Stars” gala benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna scheduled for October 14

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s 8th Annual “Night Under the Stars” will be held on Saturday, October 14 from 6-10 p.m. at the Lake Forest Community Center.

Guests will enjoy a scrumptious dinner, wine and craft beer tastings, auction opportunities and dancing the night away.

Join the community in supporting the healthy development of local young people. Funds raised from the “Night Under the Stars” gala will directly benefit Boys & Girls Club programs in the Saddleback Valley community.

Night Under the Stars group

Photos courtesy of Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

(L-R) Suzy Betz, Terry Anderson, Jim Zakhar, Cheryl Zakhar, Debra Glass and Jeff Glass

The event is chaired by Terry Anderson and Dave Carter, board members and long-time supporters of the Boys & Girls Club.

For more information and admission and sponsorship opportunities, go here, or contact Michelle Fortezzo at 949.715.7584, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Night Under the Stars Shane and Jackson

(L-R) Shane and Jackson, members of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach serves more than 3,000 youth per day in the Laguna Beach, Lake Forest, Aliso Viejo, and Mission Viejo areas. For more information, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, or call 949.494.2535.

Lake Forest Community Center is located at 100 Civic Center Drive, Lake Forest.

 

