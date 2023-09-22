NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 76  |  September 22, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Village Laguna to hold general meeting 092223

Share this story

Village Laguna to hold general meeting on September 25

Village Laguna‘s general meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. State Assemblywoman Diane Dixon will discuss how the new ADU laws are working in Laguna Beach.

Village Laguna Diane Dixon

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Diane Dixon

Assemblywoman Diane Dixon

The state legislature’s recent focus on affordable housing has created something of a building boom in Laguna Beach, which raises serious concerns about the future of the village atmosphere.

Join this conversation about how the new law is working in Laguna and whether there might be a better way to solve the housing problem.

The meeting link is available at https://villagelaguna.org under calendar, or send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. All are welcome to attend the Zoom meeting.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.