Meet Rotary’s Student of the Month

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach recently honored LBHS Senior Mila Rafaty as September’s “Student of the Month” in the field of World Languages (Spanish).

Mila writes, “I am passionate about helping others and engaging with my community through service.” She is deeply interested in language, culture and social change.

Just a few of her scholastic awards include: 2022 Breaker Awards for English Honors, AP Biology and AP Scholar. She was also on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll from 2020-2023. Rafaty also has numerous Model United Nations awards and commendations including serving as Secretary-General.

While in school, Rafaty has been the activities coordinator for the Peer Mentor Program, president of the National Honors Society, president/founder of the Social Justice Book Club and for fun, the president/founder of the Cookie Club.

When not on campus, Rafaty volunteers at the Ocean Institute as a “Girls in Ocean Science” committee leader, summer camp counselor and a public programs docent. She also serves on Representative Katie Porter’s Youth Advisory Board.

Rafaty plans on attending college as a Spanish major with a Pre-Law emphasis. She would like to become a law professor and contribute to international human rights organizations. All Students of the Month receive a Rotary Scholarship at the end of the school year.

 

