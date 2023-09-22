NewLeftHeader

The Soul of Jazz: Upcoming Laguna Live! FP 092223

The Soul of Jazz: Upcoming Laguna Live! show, starring Grammy-winning artist and powerhouse vocalist, highlights evolution of jazz

By THERESA KEEGAN

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

While changing sunset times reflect the seasons, in Laguna Beach the art offerings mark the passage of time for many. Not only do the art festivals open and close summer, but the celebration of plein air painting defines fall, the Coast Film Fest is a precursor to the holidays and dotted throughout is jazz.

Like its melodic counterpart, the jazz offerings at Laguna Live! swing around, pop up at unexpected times, change their tune and yet, still, consistently please.

So it is that Grammy-winner Bijon Watson is thrilled to be presenting The Soul of Jazz on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at [seven-degrees].

the soul 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Live!

Trumpeter Bijon Watson will lead the Laguna Live! show “The Soul of Jazz” on September 27

“This is one of the special concert presentations that usually takes place in the fall,” said Watson. “It’s a one-off type concert.”

Joining Watson will be the Laguna Live! All Stars and the powerhouse singer Maiya Sykes.

The show will feature work by musicians who have influenced soul and jazz genres for decades.

“We’ll be playing music that shows the way jazz has evolved over the years,” said Watson. “There’s more soul and rhythm and blues in jazz now.”

As 2023’s Grammy winner for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album, it’s evident trumpeter Watson knows a thing or two about his signature music genre. The album that garnered him, and fellow musician Steven Feifke the Grammy, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra, features both new and established musicians, each bringing individual perspectives and styles to jazz through the years, with a focus on mentorship.

the soul 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Live!

Bijon Watson won a Grammy earlier this year, for an album he produced that celebrated multi-generational performers

“I’ve been at this awhile as a professional musician,” said Watson. “Your career goes through changes as you adapt to the landscape.”

Those evolutions will be heard as they perform selected works by jazz greats such as Bobby Caldwell and Herbie Hancock. Watson is thrilled to be performing Hancock’s “Tell Me a Bedtime Story.”

“It’s an instrumental piece of music that just emulates the time of the early ‘80s, when kids used to play outside and dinner was a family-type thing,” said Watson. “It’s a real chill groove that brings back memories of the time when families weren’t so tied to social media and there was just greater communication.”

Another artist whose work will influence the show is Ronnie Laws. Watson believes the saxophonist, best known for his jazz fusion and smooth jazz songs, is a consummate instrumentalist.

“Before there was smooth jazz, there were these consummate instrumentalists working within the rhythm and blues,” he said. “David Sanborne is a pioneer of the instrumental rhythm and blues. It has so many jazz elements…It’s a lot more melodic than the smooth jazz.”

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

As with all of the Laguna Live! Jazz shows, The Soul of Jazz will be peppered with stories about the selected songs.

the soul 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Live!

Vocalist Maiya Sykes returns to Laguna Beach to perform a variety of jazz songs and styles

“The reality is our (Laguna Beach) audience is relatively savvy and well-listened, so I really try and introduce stuff that is out of the vein or out of the mainstream, but not too far off,” said Watson, who added that Sykes’ suggestions will also shape the overall show.

“Maiya is exceptional at introducing even me to some artists that I’m not familiar with,” said Watson. “She’s a consummate performer and so engaging.”

Sykes, who is currently touring with Billy Idol, emailed that she is thrilled to be performing the music of Motown musician El DeBarge and return to Laguna Beach. (She performed at an earlier Laguna Live! jazz concert, also with Watson as lead musician.)

the soul 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Live!

The Laguna Live! All Star band, Maiya Sykes and Bijon Watson performed a show in Laguna Beach that featured jazz music influenced by gospel songs

“Performing at Laguna is great because the audience remembers us, which is sweet,” she wrote.

the soul 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Bijon Watson

“The Soul of Jazz” will feature a five-piece multi-talented band and Bijon Watson on trumpet

In addition to Watson and Sykes, other artists performing September 27 include: Scott Mayo on tenor sax and flute, Will Brahm on guitar, Carlos Ordiano on keys, Edwin Livingston on bass and Jamey Tate on drums.

“We’ve all played with each other at some points of time,” said Watson. “That’s what’s so fun playing with all these amazing musicians.”

For more information and tickets to the LagunaLive! Soul of Jazz show, click here. The show will be on September 27 at [seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Road, from 6-8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. for drinks and social hour. Tickets are $37.50 in advance or $40 at the door.

