The Rainmaker reminds us how far women have come FP 092223

The Rainmaker reminds us how far women have come, and what unites them across time

By MARRIE STONE

Lizzie Zerebko, the lead actress and only woman starring in N. Robert Nash’s 1950s play The Rainmaker, proves the right match for her role as Lizzie Curry. Like the character who shares her name, Zerebko describes herself as a strong and intelligent realist with a bit of a dreamer streak. That might be just the right combination of traits women need to not only endure but find some satisfaction in a man’s world.

Set in the rural Midwest in 1936 during a scalding summer drought, Lizzie Curry’s prospects of finding a husband are about as likely as growing a fertile crop. Despite her skills in the kitchen, she’s a plain and socially awkward woman who fails to attract the attention of men. Her widowed father and two brothers worry more about her withering on the marital vine than they worry about their starving cattle.

Thankfully, as with every good romantic comedy, along comes a man who changes everything. Bill Starbuck, a slick and sweet-talking con man from out of town, brings the promise of rain for the bargain price of $100. He also opens Curry’s eyes, allowing her to see herself in a whole new light.

The play opens this weekend on the Laguna Playhouse stage and runs through Sunday, Oct 8. I spoke with both Zerebko and Director Andrew Barnicle about their take on the play and the timely themes behind this Americana classic, which they hope will both challenge and delight modern audiences.

Photos by Jason Niedle

(L-R) Jeffrey Markle (seated), Richard Baird, James Taylor Odom, Nick Tag and Lizzie Zerebko star in the Laguna Playhouse production of “The Rainmaker”

Our conversations have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Director Andrew Barnicle returns to the Playhouse stage

Laguna Playhouse fans will well recognize the name Andrew Barnicle, who served as artistic director from 1991-2010. During that time, he produced more than 100 Playhouse shows and directed more than 40 of them. Barnicle returns this season to the Playhouse to both direct and act in The Rainmaker.

Stu News: How would you summarize The Rainmaker?

Andrew Barnicle: It’s a play about what women go through to get by in a world run by men. What’s expected of them. How they can overcome issues they may be having. It’s about a world that wants Lizzie to be cute and flirty and not honest with herself in her approach to men. She needs to find a man who appreciates her for who she is when everybody’s telling her to pretend to be who she isn’t. That’s the basic conflict of the play.

This character Starbuck comes in and, even though he’s a con man, somehow manages to convince her that she’s beautiful in and of herself.

SN: Did you have any relationship with the play before being asked to direct this production?

AB: I played Starbuck in 1974 when I was in summer stock. I was just a kid, starting my undergraduate work.

The movie came out in 1956 with Burt Lancaster and Katherine Hepburn. I really loved that movie. It was based on the play that came out two years earlier. So, yeah, it’s got a long history. I think a lot of people will know of it.

SN: How do you think modern-day audiences will react to some of the perceived sexism in the play?

AB: Well, the play sounds very contemporary. It’s got good humor. We get a chance to see how women were perceived and what was expected of them in the 1950s when the play was written. It’s fascinating for me to see that. I’m old enough to remember being there. But for younger people who aren’t aware of it, I think it’s very informative. It might anger some people. But ultimately, Lizzie is going to find herself and everybody’s going to realize what fools they were.

SN: This is the second play under the new Artistic Director David Ellenstein’s stewardship. Has his vision changed the feel of the Playhouse?

AB: David is very eclectic. He likes all different kind of plays. He likes musicals and Shakespeare. He’s doing a Molière this year (Tartuffe). He loves comedies. He does original work. That’s what an artistic director, in my opinion, should do. Everybody in this community will have at least one play in their wheelhouse. And the die-hard theatergoers will have a whole season of plays to enjoy because they’re different kinds of pieces.

David is also an expert at producing because he’s been the artistic director of the North Coast Repertory Theatre (Solana Beach) for the last 20 years and he’s done more than 100 plays down there. He knows how to talk to people and he’s a very good manager. I’m really glad he’s here.

SN: In addition to directing, you’re also acting in this play.

AB: Yes. I’m playing the small role of the sheriff. He only has three little scenes. They offered me that even as they were offering me the directorship, so it was fun that I can be in the play as well as directing it.

SN: Is that a challenge?

AB: No, it’s easy. The role is so small it was almost an embarrassment to offer it to some other professional actor.

SN: What kinds of directorial decisions did you have to make with this production?

AB: I decided early on not to update this play in any way. I didn’t want to downplay the uncomfortable issues. As a matter of emphasis, I told the actors I wanted to play it the way it was written when it was produced. I didn’t want to give the play 70 years of history that it couldn’t contain. I wanted the play to be of its time. We can look back and see how it used to be and compare that to how it is now. We can see what we’ve learned, and what we haven’t learned, as far as a woman’s place in society.

SN: Are there other directorial challenges?

AB: It’s a big, sprawling multi-location set. It’s beautiful, but that’s offering us some slight challenges.

SN: Talk about working with this cast.

AB: That’s been a breeze. I like having actors I’ve worked with before. It creates a shorthand. They know you. You know them. A lot of director/actor relationships are like boxers. You feel each other out for the first week, then you start getting things accomplished. In this case, we hit the ground running.

(L-R) James Taylor Odom, Lizzie Zerebko and Andy Hoff star in the Laguna Playhouse production of “The Rainmaker”

Lizzie Zerebko makes her Laguna debut as Lizzie Curry

On screen, Lizzie Zerebko is known for her roles in Impeachment: American Crime Story, Endangered, Grand Hotel and For the People. But on stage, she’s well versed in playing period pieces. Theatrical roles include Laura in The Glass Menagerie, Mabel in An Ideal Husband, and a number of Shakespearean plays. She’s making her debut appearance at the Laguna Playhouse.

Stu News: Talk about your decision to audition for this role.

Lizzie Zerebko: Lizzie Curry has been a bucket list role for me. When the audition came up, it was the right time. With the film and television strike happening, the opportunity to focus on something so beautiful and a piece I really believe in was wonderful. I was thrilled that the stars aligned, and Lizzie gets to play Lizzie.

SN: Can you say more about why this was a bucket list role for you?

LZ: Lizzie Curry is an absolutely beautiful character. When it comes to this play, you have to check your modern cynicism at the door. You can’t look at it through a modern lens. It’s a period piece. But Lizzie is a strong, likable woman. She’s extremely intelligent. She’s very honest. She’s the homemaker and she’s very good at it. Yet she’s riddled with self-doubt because no man has ever expressed any interest in her. Her sense of self-worth is constantly challenged and pummeled. She’s not like the other girls in town, but she has so much to offer to the man who will love her and accept her for who she truly is.

SN: What message do you hope audiences take away?

LZ: The play explores hope and faith, belief in others and your own self-worth. It’s also about accepting other people for who they truly are, and fully seeing them as whole people.

SN: What are some of the challenges for you as an actor?

LZ: One of them, like I said, is not looking at this piece through a modern lens. You have to embrace the experiences of the time. There’s a beautiful part in the play when Lizzie talks about her dreams. They’re not the dreams a modern woman might have today. But they’re so true and beautiful.

That hasn’t been difficult for me, but a modern cynic might take a different view.

SN: Given your very different experiences as women, how have you found ways to relate to her?

LZ: Like me, Lizzie is a bit of a dreamer. But she’s also a realist. She’s constantly trying to live in the reality of the world, and she tries bringing everybody else back down to reality. In truth, she is absolutely longing for something beautiful to happen. She has this duality to her that I really appreciate.

SN: What’s it like playing a character that shares your name?

LZ: It’s such a silly coincidence. There’s a whole section when we talk about her name in the play. There’s meaning behind it that I won’t give away. But it’s just been a very happy coincidence for me.

SN: Despite it being a period piece, are there resonant themes that modern-day audiences will relate to?

LZ: The reason the play has become a classic is because of these universal themes. It reminds us that the world can be a little magical when you open your eyes, pay attention and really see it.

(L-R) Nick Tag, Jeffrey Markle, Richard Baird and Lizzie Zerebko star in the Laguna Playhouse production of “The Rainmaker”

The Rainmaker will preview on Friday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It will open on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m. (press opening) and perform through Sunday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m.

Performances will be Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. There will be added performances on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. There will be no performance on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $50-$81 and can be purchased online at https://lagunaplayhouse.com, or by calling 949.497.ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949.497.2787, ext. 229.

The box office is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 12-4 p.m. On Mondays, it is open two hours prior to showtime and until 15 minutes after curtain. It is open until showtime on all performance days.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

