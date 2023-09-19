NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 75  |  September 19, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Fall Grief Group offered at Laguna Presbyterian Church 091923

Share this story

Fall Grief Group offered at Laguna Presbyterian Church available to all in the community

Those who love will inevitably experience grief. Have you experienced the loss of a loved one? Do you find yourself sad, confused and isolated, wondering if these feelings will ever end? Everyone experiences grief differently. Some are immobilized by it. Others seem fine initially but are hit by waves of suffering later.   Shock, depression, anger, hopelessness, insomnia, lack of energy and sometimes physical issues are all common.

At any given time, many people in our community may be grieving the loss of a loved one. That is why Laguna Presbyterian Church offers a Grief Group. A Grief Group is a place to engage your grief, to be comforted, find answers and to find your way to hope.

Fall grief trio

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Presbyterian Church

(L-R) Rev. Jon Moore, Parish Associate Deborah Sakach and Phyllis Wilson

Laguna Presbyterian’s Grief Group is led by Rev. Jon Moore, Parish Associate Deborah Sakach and Phyllis Wilson. All are experienced with grief, and the Grief Group is open to all members of the community.

The Grief Group begins on Monday, Sept. 25 from 4-5:30 p.m. in the Brides’ Room at Laguna Presbyterian Church, just off the Rose Garden near the fountain. It meets every Monday from September 25-October 23 from 4-5:30 p.m. 

If you are struggling with your grief from a recent loss, or one from several years ago, they invite you to join this group and find your way to hope. There is a $20 materials fee, but scholarships are available.

To register, click here or contact the church office for more information at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call 949.494.7555.

Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lagunapreschurch.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.