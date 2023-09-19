NewLeftHeader

OC Supervisor Katrina Foley highlights wildfire safety guidelines for homeowners

On September 18, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley joined the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) and California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara for a wildfire demonstration to show the effectiveness of science-backed wildfire mitigation actions homeowners can take to protect their property. During the demonstration, OCFA firefighters simulated conditions of a home catching fire with winds going 10 mph.

“As wildfire seasons continue to escalate each year, I encourage Orange County homeowners to prioritize home hardening to help mitigate wildfire threats to our community,” said Supervisor Foley. “Homeowners can protect their property, qualify for insurance discounts and stop the spread of wildfires in neighborhoods by making simple improvements to their home, fences and landscaping. As County Supervisor and OC Fire Authority Director, I remain committed to spreading awareness for home hardening practices to protect Orange County from wildfires.”

Homeowners who take home hardening precautions qualify for insurance discounts. The IBHS and the California Department of Insurance provided the following tips for property owners to harden their homes:

–Implement a five-foot perimeter around your home, clear of foliage and landscaping.

–Remove foliage and vegetation planted right up against your home.

–Replace wooden fences with a fire-resistant metal fence.

–Avoid using wood chips as mulch or for any other landscaping needs.

–Upgrade windows to prevent fire from entering your home.

–Install six inches of non-combustible materials such as brick, stone, or concrete on exterior walls to prevent embers from accumulating.

–Ensure your home has a Class-A fire-rated roof.

–Maintain 30 feet of distance between your home and outbuildings, including sheds, gazebos, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), dog houses and playhouses.

–Install ember- and fire-resistant vents.

To learn more or access resources, homeowners can visit https://ocfa.org/rsg and the California Department of Insurance website here.

 

