Laguna Beach Parents Club planning an online auction 091923

Laguna Beach Parents Club planning an online auction to support mom battling breast cancer

Friendships that parents make when their children are young often last a lifetime. And that’s evident of many folks involved with the Laguna Beach Parents Club, who are now gathering to support Allison Sladeck, a parent in need who is now dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

In April, Sladeck, 48, discovered a lump in her breast and was ultimately diagnosed with HER2+ breast cancer.

“I was devastated and scared,” she said. “At first I became an expert in all the terminology, then figured out what was the best (treatment) for me.” At the end of May, she started 12 rounds of chemotherapy, along with taking a targeted drug every three weeks.

Her summer became one of avoiding sun and the ocean as her body’s immune system became vulnerable. Her sons, AJ, age 16 and Jed, age 8, adapted as their once-energetic mom become the first in the family to go to bed at night, sometimes as early as 6 p.m.

“I sleep a lot,” says Sladeck. “I really miss my life.”

She still does an early-morning workout to keep her body active and tries to remain social to keep her spirits up. Her husband, Timothy Glenn, has lost his job in the auto industry, but thankfully is around to help with the kids, said Sladeck.

But there were still many challenges. While she is on Covered California insurance, many items are not covered and deductibles are expensive, said Sladeck. Earlier this summer, the Parents Club created a Meal Train schedule and a GoFundMe campaign to assist their friend.

“We all know Allison personally and she’s done a lot for the club,” said Rachel Rotabi, vice president of the Parents Club.

As Sladeck moves onto the next challenge of her cancer treatment, which includes surgery in early October at UCI Cancer Center, the parents club is hosting a fundraiser to help the family over these new challenges. A silent, online auction will be held from Sunday, Sept. 24 through Friday, Sept. 29.

Many community organizations and businesses have donated services and experiences, valued at more than $15,000, said Rotabi. She credits their support to the fact that many know Sladeck, who has been in the community for a decade, and others just want to help a neighbor in need.

Donations include children’s dance classes, photo sessions, hotel stays and even a voucher for an installation of Christmas lights.

“Many in town know Allison from her many years of involvement with the Laguna Beach Parents Club,” said Jennifer Leonti, also a member of the Parents Club. “I’ve had the pleasure of Allison’s friendship in the big, fun moments of life like snowboarding, group fundraising and girl-gang outings.” But it’s in the quiet moments of friendship that Allison has stepped up, said Leonti.

“A few years back, I shipped my dad’s old car from Southern New Jersey to Southern California. I was stoked to have a piece of him in Laguna Beach and Allison was stoked for me. Without pause, Allison showed up at my house with a pair of fuzzy dice to hang on the rearview mirror. It was something simple but meant a ton to me in the moment I was learning to say goodbye to my dad,” said Leonti.

The diagnosis, chemotherapy and now the upcoming surgery has impacted Sladeck in ways she never imagined.

“It puts everything in your life in perspective,” she said. “You tell everybody you love them and now when I see my friends, I hug them right away. I wasn’t that type of person before all this.”

And the support she’s received has eased her situation, said Sladeck.

“You don’t want attention for this reason, but all the people reaching out and helping is like a silver lining in all of this.”

Information about the auction, which ends September 29, can be found at www.32auctions.com/lbpc.

To contribute items, please reach out to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. For more information on the Laguna Beach Parents Club, visit www.lagunabeachparents.com.

 

