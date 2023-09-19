NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 75  |  September 19, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Hovanesian’s Eagle project brings Wheel Wednesdays 091923

Share this story

Hovanesian’s Eagle project brings Wheel Wednesdays back to Boys & Girls Club

Daniel Hovanesian, a member of Boy Scout Troop 35 in Laguna Beach, recently completed an Eagle Scout service project that involved designing and building two large scale skateboarding ramps for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB). With these ramps and others donated by the Jaffe Family Foundation, the nonprofit is bringing back a popular skating program called Wheel Wednesdays.

Hovanesian's Eagle testing ramp

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of BGCLB

Hovanesian testing the completed ramps

Hovanesian, a ninth grader at Laguna Beach High School, attended the club regularly in elementary school. “When I recently found out that Wheels Wednesdays were no longer happening for several years because the skate ramps were ruined from the rains, I knew I had to do something! Wheel Wednesdays were my favorite day at the club, because we had so much fun learning to skateboard, trying new tricks and the staff were always there to help.  And skateboarding has continued to be important to me.”

Hovanesian’s project began with a conversation with Pam Estes, CEO at the BGCLB, who indicated a desire to bring back the popular Wednesdays program.  Steve Sliwoski, volunteer specialist at the club, assisted in giving approval to the design for the two eight-foot ramps that Hovanesian envisioned. With approval from the Boy Scouts, he got to work on a design.

Hovanesian's Eagle trio

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Steve Sliwoski, Danny Hovanesian and Hans Laroche

Hovanesian wanted his ramps to be weatherproof, so that the ramps could last many years through rain and harsh sunshine. But weatherproof surfaces for skate ramps are expensive, so he initiated a fundraising campaign that brought in $2,000 for the club and used the funds for materials. The two ramps were finally completed over the summer after many hours of preparation and planning followed by four days of building with his friends Hayden Castillo, Reese Hill, Thomas Jensen and Rocco Tosti. Adult supervision of the use of power tools was provided by family and other volunteers.

Hovanesian's Eagle group

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Reese Hill, Thomas Jensen, Hayden Castillo, Danny Hovanesian, Rocco Tosti, Steve Sliwoski and Joseph Hovanesian

Hans Laroche, area director for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, remarked to Hovanesian and the other volunteers, “You have no idea how this project is really going to serve our kids. So many of the kids are interested in skateboarding and some of them are just beginning. Thanks a million!”

Upon completing the project, Hovanesian remarked, “Skateboarding is great exercise, teaches kids perseverance and confidence and gives kids a community to belong to. I wanted the kids at the club to have the same opportunity I did. And I am so thrilled that Wheel Wednesdays is finally back!”

For more information about Scouting in Laguna Beach, visit www.lb35.org.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, or call 949.494.2535.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.