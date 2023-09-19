NewLeftHeader

Local high schoolers invite community to help clean up our beaches on Saturday, Sept. 23

The Laguna Beach High School Interact Club invites the community to participate in the inaugural Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, Sept. 23 beginning at 9 a.m. at all of the beaches in Laguna…from Crescent Bay to Treasure Island.

The Laguna Beach Interact Club is a local high school club sponsored by the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach. Working in unison with other Interact Clubs throughout Orange County, the local Interact students, led by George Mohammed and Chase Benson, have coordinated with surrounding cities’ high school students to expand this beach cleanup beyond Laguna to clean up a significant portion of Orange County beaches.

Their efforts are supported by Laguna Beach Unified School District Superintendent Jason Viloria, who has suggested that a school board resolution be passed to make this an annual event. Participants in this event include the Laguna Beach Police Department and the Laguna Ocean Foundation, among numerous other groups.

Coastal Cleanup Day on September 23 is being celebrated up and down the California coastline to encourage volunteers to clean up the beaches…so come join in.

Please bring a bag to collect trash and join the students for a walk along the coast, and pitch in to help clean up our beaches and ocean.

If you have any questions, email George Mohammed at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Diana at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

