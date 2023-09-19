NewLeftHeader

Dennis’ Local Almanac 091923

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Dismal grades for summer 2023

Dennis 5Well, we’re closing out the sub-par summer of 2023 with June Gloom in September. My report card for this summer gave the weather a D and the surf an F–. The sun never made an appearance this weekend – and everything was wet.

On this date, September 19, 1939, Laguna recorded its hottest day of all time when the mercury soared to a sizzling 109 degrees, a record that still stands to this very day – a result of a very early hot Santana wind event. It got all the way up to 119 in nearby Santa Ana, a record high that also stands to this day. Six days later, a high-end tropical storm blew in making landfall near Long Beach.

Meanwhile, checking in on post-tropical cyclone Lee made landfall in Nova Scotia with winds of 60-70 mph and torrential rains. At one point last week, Lee was a Category 5 monster as it moved just north of Puerto Rico while beefing up into a storm that was nearly 600 miles across. Of course, Lee timed it just right as it brushed New England spoiling yet another weekend in an endless string of bad weekends for enjoying any outdoor activities. If it’s not a hurricane, then it’s severe weather or torrential rain or a blizzard or anything else to make it a rough weekend. Then on Monday, of course the sun came out and things calm down considerably – and that happens more often, than not.

Meanwhile, yet another system is getting its act together just off the South Carolina coast with truckloads of rain, and it’s drifting slowly north and poised to hit the New England coast, yep you guessed it...this weekend. This is getting ridiculous.

On Monday morning in town, of course the sun was out now now that everybody was back to school and work. The weather gods have not been kind to us at all.

Severe weather continued...During my week-long stay in Oklahoma, I witnessed three severe weather events, and it was most exciting, to say the least. But now it was time to head back to my beloved Laguna as being landlocked is harsh to me. Being landlocked for any length of time is absolutely “hell’ for a life-long beach guy like me. It makes me appreciate even more where I live. My addiction to the severe and dramatic lives on to this very day. I’ve witnessed first-hand two hurricanes over the years. There was Heather in Cabo San Lucas in the late ‘90s and most recently Cat. 5 Patricia in October 2015 that made landfall in a remote area of mainland Mexico between Manzanillo and Puerta Vallarta. More on that in next week’s edition of Stu News Laguna.

Until then, ALOHA!

 

