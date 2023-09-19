NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 75  |  September 19, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach preschool program 091923

Share this story

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach preschool program announces open enrollment

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach licensed preschool program is now open for 2023-2024 school year enrollment. The preschool is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., with additional extended daycare available from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club two tykes

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

Learning is fun at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

The program provides an opportunity for your child to learn, grow and share in a structured environment, while preparing for kindergarten. Preschoolers cultivate their curiosity, develop language and social skills and learn through the power of play.

Boys & Girls Club aquarium

Click on photo for a larger image

Preschoolers take a field trip to the aquarium

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach preschool teachers are required to have 24 units of Early Childhood Education/Child Development studies, including core courses and 16 GE units or a Preschool Teacher Permit from the California Commission on Teaching Credentialing.

The program tuition costs $225 per week. For extended care, there is an additional $30 fee per day, or a total fee of $300 a week (including the $225 tuition). Breakfast and lunch are included in the fees. Parents can sign up here.

For more information, contact Jonathan Navarrete, Early Childhood & Family Services Director, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call 949.494.2535, ext. 7812.

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach serves more than 3,000 youth per day in the Laguna Beach, Lake Forest, Aliso Viejo, and Mission Viejo areas. For more information, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.