Laguna Live! announces Maiya Sykes to take the stage with Bijon Watson on September 27

Laguna Beach Live! looks forward to the exciting events scheduled for September.

It brings Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Bijon Watson to usher in the fall at [seven degrees].

Zach Churchill at Laguna Beach Library – eight Tuesdays beginning September 19

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 11:30 a.m.

Live! Music Matters Returns

With thanks to grants from Festival of Arts, Assistance League of Laguna Beach and Laguna Beach Rotary Club, Laguna Live! announced the return of Live! Music Matters, their free interactive music program for children ages up to 6 years with caregiver involvement. The eight weekly sessions, led by local musician Zach Churchill, will run from September 19 through November 14* and will take place at Laguna Beach Library on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.

*No session on October 31.

Dates: Tuesdays - September 19, 26; October 3, 10, 17, 24; November 7, 14, Time: 11:30 a.m., Venue: Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre St., Laguna Beach, Cost: Free.

The Live! Music Matters sessions have been immensely popular with local tots and caregivers alike.

Testimonies from Happy parents:

“Amazing experience for kids and mamas, best part of our Tuesday.”

“We have loved coming every week, our child is only 11 months old, but he has learned how to use the egg shaker and sticks to make a four count!”

“Music class with Zack is the highlight of our week; he has a natural ability to engage with the kids and makes music so much fun.”

Laguna Beach Live! is excited to announce the perfect “End of Summer-Welcome Fall” event: Bijon Watson - September 27

Wednesday, Sept. 27, 6-8 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. for drinks and social hour. (Food available to pre-purchase.)

The Soul of Jazz featuring The Laguna Live! All-Stars led by
Grammy Award-winning Trumpeter Bijon Watson

Laguna Live! is excited to announce that powerhouse jazz and blues vocalist, Maiya Sykes, will join Bijon Watson on stage for The Soul of Jazz concert on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Sykes was last seen in Laguna Live!’s crowd-pleaser Shout Hallelujah, when she brought the house down with her magnificent vocals and infectious energy.

Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Watson is a sought after and in-demand lead trumpet player that can be heard on television, in films and award-winning recordings with iconic and world-class artists such as Michael Bublé, Justin Timberlake, Harry Connick Jr., Diana Krall, Arturo Sandoval and Lady Gaga, to name just a few. Laguna Live! is honored to have Watson as their artistic director for jazz and is delighted that he is available to perform after his recent Grammy win.

Carlos Ordiano

The All Stars:

On tenor sax and flute, Grammy winning writer, producer and performer, Scott Mayo. On guitar the incredible Will Brahm. The astonishing Carlos Ordiano on keys. The outstanding Edwin Livingston on bass and world class drummer Jamey Tate.

Led by Grammy® Award-winning trumpeter Bijon Watson and featuring powerhouse vocalist Maiya Sykes, the Laguna Live! All-Stars will take the audience on a musical journey showcasing the artists that continue to shape, define, and influence Soul and Jazz to this day. Not to be missed!

Venue: [seven degrees] 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach

Price: $37.50 in advance, $40 at the door

Tickets for all events are available at www.lagunalive.org, or call 949.715.9713.

 

