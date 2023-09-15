NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 74  |  September 15, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

57th Annual Brooks Street Surfing Classic 091523

Share this story

57th Annual Brooks Street Surfing Classic Results

57 annual spectators M

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Spectators gather for the two-day competition on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9-10

57 annual guy with surfboard M

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Let the competition begin!

57 annual heat 8 start M

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Heat 8 start

57 annual moody light M

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Clouds cause moody light for competitors

T-Shirt Design: Larry Stewart

Trophies by: Robert Jones

Special Awards:

Cy Chambers Award – Maia Miller

Thom Chambers Award – Ruby Samson

Pro/Am

1. Trey Lockhart (White) $1,000

57 annual trey lockhart S

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Trey Lockhart

2. Dante Madrigal (Green) $750

57 annual dante madrigal M

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Dante Madrigal

57 annual dante madrigal M

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Madrigal in action

3. Hudson Saunders (Blue) $500

4. Christian Schenk (Red) $250

57 annual christian schenk in wave S

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier 

Christian Schenk

Legends (60 & Over)

1. Kerry Pedlow (White)

57 annual kerry pedlow S

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Kerry Pedlow

2. Walter Viszolay (Green)

57 annual walter viszolay M

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Walter Viszolay in foreground

3. Spike Atkinson (Red)

4. Paul McManus (Blue)

57 annual paul mcmanus S

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Paul McManus

Grand Masters (50-59)

1. Hans Hagen (Red)

57 annual hans hagen on wave M

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

(L-R) Hans Hagen riding a wave, while Matt Flotho paddles out on Saturday

2. Bobby Lockhart (Green)

3. Chris Evans (Yellow)

4. Paul Cernich (Orange)

5. Brandy Faber (Blue)

6. Jason Steris (White)

Sr. Masters (40-49)

1. Micah Byrne (White)

2. David Vermilya (Orange)

3. Chad Mitchell (Blue)

4. Paulo Prietto (Red)

5. Tim Vermilya (Green)

Masters (30-39)

1. Eli Viszolay (Red)

2. Ryah Arthur (Orange)

3. Alex Jackman (Green)

4. Nate Zoller (White)

5. Victor Pakpour (Yellow)

6. Isaac Zoller (Blue)

Sr. Men (24-29)

1. Nate Madigan (Green)

2. Chance Gaul (Blue)

3. Adam Mejia (White)

57 annual adam Mejia M

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Adam Mejia during a Saturday heat

4. Zach Levine (Red)

5. Jeremy Shutts (Orange)

6. Adam Redding-Kaufman (Yellow)

Men’s (18-23)

1. Liam McCue (Green)

57 annual liam mccue M

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Liam McCue

2. Christian Schenk (Red)

3. Trey Lockhart (Blue)

4. Jake Levine (White)

Jr. Men’s (14-17)

1. Hudson Saunders (White)

2. Hunter Harrington (Blue)

3. Morgan Moore (Orange)

4. Ryder Weatherley (Green)

5. Felix Hayes (Yellow)

6. Brayden Belden (Red)

57 Sat boys 13 and under M

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Boys 13 and under during Saturday’s heats

57 annual boys and big waves M

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Boys and big waves

Boys (13 & Under)

1. Ace Halpren (White)

2. Granger Mitchell (Green)

3. Brooks Carter (Blue)

4. Hendricks McMann (Orange)

5. Forest Marriner (Yellow)

6. Dia Prietto (Red)

Women (16 & Over)

1. Leah Pakpour (Orange)

2. Tess Booth (Blue)

3. Mia Moore (White)

57 annual mia moore M

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Mia Moore during a Saturday heat

4. Kaelyn Chism (Red)

5. Ruby Samson (Green)

Girls (15 & Under)

1. Piper Halpern (Red)

2. Riley Belden (Blue)

3. Maia Miller (White)

4. Kaley Belden (Green)

57 annual longboarders M

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Longboarders

Longboard

1. Chance Gaul (White)

57 annual Chance Gaul S

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Chance Gaul

2. Luke Hagopian (Yellow)

57 annual luke hagopian S

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Luke Hagopian

3. Isaac Zoller (Blue)

57 annual isaac zoller S

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Isaac Zoller

4. Troy MacDonald (Red)

57 annual troy macdonald S

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Troy MacDonald

5. Paul Cernich (Green)

57 annual paul cernich S

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Paul Cernich

6. Willy Hogan (Orange)

Bodyboard

1. Wes Van Meter (Blue)

2. Books Carter (Red)

3. Brad Kiser (White)

4. German Ruiz (Orange)

5. Hendricks McMann (Green)

6. Harrison McMann (Yellow)

Paddleboard

1. James Ahearn (Orange)

2. David Vanderveen (White)

3. Troy MacDonald (Green)

4. Wolf Hanke (Red)

5. Isaac Zoller (Blue)

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.