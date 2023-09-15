NewLeftHeader

Ryan R. Brown named new artistic director

Ryan R. Brown named new artistic director of Laguna Beach Chamber Singers

Laguna Beach Chambers Singers (LBCS) and its board of directors announced that Dr. Ryan R. Brown will become the company’s next artistic director. “On behalf of the board of directors, I am pleased to announce that Ryan Brown has been selected to lead LBCS as the next artistic director,” said Board President Jacoby Hickerson. “Ryan’s passion for choral music, coupled with his outstanding leadership qualities, made him the perfect choice to guide our choir. We are thrilled to have him on board and look forward to the exciting musical journey ahead.”

Ryan R conducting

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCS

Dr. Ryan R. Brown, LBCS’s new artistic director

Dr. Ryan R. Brown is a conductor, educator and baritone based in Los Angeles. Brown currently serves as Lecturer of Music at the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music where he also completed his doctorate in Choral Conducting in 2021. At UCLA he teaches graduate conducting students, undergraduate music education students and directs the UCLA Chorale, a large mixed-voice choir that frequently presents choral-orchestral works. Previously, Brown served as assistant professor of Music and director of Choral Activities at Lone Star College – University Park, choral director at California School of The Arts – San Gabriel Valley, artistic director of the Arroyo Singers, associate conductor for the National Children’s Chorus, artistic director for Diamonds From the Dust and choral director at Wachusett Regional High School.

Brown also enjoys an active singing career as a soloist and ensemble artist. He has performed with several Grammy-award winning and Grammy-nominated choral ensembles including the Los Angeles Master Chorale, Houston Chamber Choir, Seraphic Fire, Voces8, Westminster Choir and the UCLA Chamber Singers.

With his appointment, Brown brings a vision for LBSC’s next chapter that builds on the chorale’s success to make it a vital, celebrated and authentic part of people’s lives in Laguna Beach and the broader Orange County community.

“I am honored and humbled at the prospect of leading the LBCS into its next chapter,” Brown said. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be leading the Laguna Beach Chamber Singers, a choir that is dedicated to impacting its audiences, singers and the larger Laguna Beach community by presenting exceptionally expressive and captivating choral performances. For nearly a decade, this choir has served as a cultural gem within Laguna Beach, a city that fiercely celebrates art, beauty and human connection.”

Further, Brown invites singers from the area to join the group. “We still have openings for singers this season, so if you are looking for a place to sing in south Orange County, reach out to us! It’s going to be a very special season.”

Brown’s appointment comes after a months-long search led by a board committee which generated many highly qualified applications from throughout Southern California – and beyond. Brown’s first task as artistic director will be to choose the fall season of LBCS winter performances.

The mission of the Laguna Beach Chamber Singers is to create high quality choral music in a positive and joyful atmosphere and share their voices with the local community by presenting performances of multiple genres and styles intended to entertain, inspire and educate. LBCS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

For more information, go to www.lbchambersinger.org, or contact Marshall Ayers at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

