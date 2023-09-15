NewLeftHeader

Volunteers needed for the Laguna Food Pantry 091523

Volunteers needed for the Laguna Food Pantry grocery rescue program

Join the Laguna Food Pantry as a volunteer driver for the grocery rescue program. Throughout the week, the Pantry receives rescued groceries from 22 local grocery stores. Volunteer drivers pick up the store donations and bring them to the Pantry to be distributed to families and individuals. Currently, the Pantry is short on drivers, and they need help picking up from all the grocery stores. If you have access to a reliable car and a few hours during the week, please consider applying to be a volunteer driver.

(L-R) Volunteer driver Joe Krach and volunteer Eric Bartlett at Laguna Food Pantry are about to unload a delivery

The Laguna Food Pantry is a predominantly volunteer-run organization with over 160 active volunteers. As a food pantry, they serve as the direct connection between distributing groceries and the families and individuals receiving them. Therefore, when you volunteer at the Pantry, you witness the impact you are making in others’ lives. One volunteer shared that their favorite part about volunteering at the Laguna Food Pantry is “seeing families drive-thru and thank us five times while driving away because they are so incredibly appreciative. We are truly making a difference in their lives, and when we can see the difference we are making, it really hits home.”

Their volunteers transform the Pantry into a supportive community. If the idea of being part of such a community while making a difference resonates with you, the Pantry invites you to reach out or visit their website to learn more and fill out an application. The Laguna Food Pantry welcomes individuals from all walks of life, whether you are a student, retiree, working professional or someone who simply wants to give back and make a meaningful difference in others' lives.

Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8-10:30 a.m. with a drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome to visit once a week to pick up free, fresh, nutritious groceries. If you know of anyone in need, please let them know.

To learn more about the Laguna Food Pantry, how to get involved, or ways to donate, visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org. Your donation is greatly appreciated and critical in continuing their mission of ensuring no one goes hungry in our community.

The Laguna Food Pantry is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

