Laguna Beach Historical Society to honor local visionary artist Bill Ogden

On Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m., the Laguna Beach Historical Society will honor Sawdust and Laguna Beach visionary artist of the 1960s and beyond – Bill Ogden. The public is invited to this free event at the Susi Q Community Center, when former Laguna Beach High School art teacher and friend, Peter Tiner and Mitch Robinson, a former student of Ogden’s and friend, will present the “History of Bill Ogden, Laguna Beach Visionary Artist.”

Laguna Beach Historical Bill Ogden

Photo by Toby Ogden Photography

Bill Ogden

Ogden came to Laguna Beach from Los Angeles in the 1960s. A self-taught artist, he became a student of the Flemish master painters, who he spent hours studying and reading about at local libraries. His style of painting mimicked theirs, starting with a sepia under layer and adding layers of color. For some who remember, he was known for his involvement in the Laguna Beach Christmas Happening and The Brotherhood of Eternal Love time period (1960s-1970s), but these were among just some of the memorable moments in his long life as an artist. Ogden passed away in December 2022.

His work was vibrant and left its mark on our community. He was an exhibitor at the Sawdust Art Festival and had a willingness to take on a multitude of commercial art projects.

Laguna Beach Historical Sound Spectrum

Courtesy of Sound Spectrum

Sound Spectrum calendar

Ogden created a series of calendars for The Sound Spectrum that are sought after by collectors today. Other commercial projects for Hobie, Jantzen and movie posters represent a time in the 1970s and 1980s that marked Laguna Beach on the map of surfing hotspots.

He loved Laguna, nature and his art. His love of nature and the ocean matched his love for the natural beauty of Laguna Beach shown in his paintings. He was a prolific painter and worked tirelessly at his craft becoming well known for his art along with contemporary Rick Griffin.

Ogden’s artwork will be on display to enjoy and following the program, there will be a Q&A. No RSVP is needed.

Donations to the society will be accepted, and they encourage visitors to become members, or get involved as volunteers. Memberships start at $25.

For more information about the Laguna Beach Historical Society, visit http://lagunabeachhistory.org.

Susi Q Community Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach.

 

