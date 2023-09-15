NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Business Club 2023 Speaker Series 091523

Laguna Beach Business Club 2023 Speaker Series features Glenn Gray on September 21

The Laguna Beach Business Club (LBBC) has announced their September 21 meeting speaker is Pacific Marine Mammal Center’s (PMMC’s) Chief Executive Officer Glenn Gray. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m. hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives.

Gray transitioned from being a board member for PMMC for six years to the organization’s CEO in June 2022. Prior to his retirement in 2020, Gray was involved in the financial services industry for 40 years, 20 of those years were in positions of executive leadership. From 2012 through mid-2020, he was the chief executive officer of CalWest Bank, a $225 million asset commercial bank based in Orange County. Prior to joining CalWest Bank, Gray was the chief executive officer of Sunwest Bank, a commercial bank with operations in California and Arizona. From 1995 to mid-2005, he held senior executive positions with the FINOVA Group, at the time a $12 billion asset diversified commercial finance company. Gary ultimately was appointed chief operating officer reporting to the board of directors. Prior to joining the FINOVA Group, he held positions with Wells Fargo Bank and Foothill Capital.

Gray and his wife, Kathryn, have been residents of Laguna Beach since 2000. He is currently a trustee emeritus of the Laguna Playhouse, president of the Laguna Beach Police & Community Foundation, a Pink Tie Guy for Susan G. Komen Orange County and chair of the Audit Review & Investment Advisory Committee for the City of Laguna Beach. Gray is a graduate of the University of Illinois.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs that meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights within the context of their community and lives with the goal of building and maintaining relationships with local professionals and businesses that they can proudly recommend to clients and friends. LBBC also supports their community by providing and participating in community services and/or events that benefit the citizens of Laguna Beach.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at Nirvana Grille, 303 Broadway St. #101, Laguna Beach. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30, payable by check to the Laguna Beach Business Club, or by cash the day of the meeting. Space is limited. Guests should be sure they receive RSVP confirmation.

For more information about the LBBC, or to register to attend the meeting, either visit their website at www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

