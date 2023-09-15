NewLeftHeader

Bold and beautiful: Artwork of famed artist James Strombotne

Bold and beautiful: Artwork of famed artist James Strombotne now showing at LCAD Gallery

By THERESA KEEGAN

When James Strombotne was 5 years old, he realized he could draw. And for the next 85 years, that’s what he’s been doing.

“I was a prodigy. Then I went to Pomona (College) and then also studied for my MFA at Claremont University,” he said. “I added the academic background to the talent.”

But what really drives this successful artist, is that right from the beginning, he was both fearless and confident, a byproduct he attributes to his parents’ indifference when he was growing up.

Photo by Theresa Keegan

James Strombotne, age 89, arrives in his studio daily, reads the paper, has coffee and then sets to work painting. The majority of art in his one-man show at the LCAD Gallery has been painted within the past five years.

“My childhood was Dickensian, which is true of a lot of creative people,” he said. “When you go through a certain amount of poverty and ugliness you learn survival skills.”

But Strombotne has done much more than survive – he thrives. And his latest show at the LCAD Gallery certainly reflects that.

“When I saw his work, I just knew we had to get a show,” said Bryan Heggie, LCAD Gallery manager. “And after meeting with him, it’s obvious he really has a lot to give. As artist to artist, I thought our students needed to see this simplistic use of the figure.”

Heggie is thrilled that much of the work in the current show, which he curated along with Strombotne, has been created in the last five years.

Courtesy of LCAD Gallery

The LCAD show includes Strombotne's first "The Entry of Christ into Los Angeles" (back wall, left). The large painting was done in 1993.

“It was very easy – we were on the same page,” said Heggie. He’s hopeful the students will gain a new perspective where the paint and strokes are more simplified and direct. “Very few students are bold enough to paint like that.”

This is the 110th one-man show of Strombotne’s work, another accomplishment in his storied career.

His work is in multiple permanent collections, including that of the Museum of Modern Art, the Hirshhorm Museum, The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Art Institute of Chicago and locally at the Laguna Art Museum and the Festival of Arts. He has participated in dozens of retrospectives and in major group shows throughout the country, including the Whitney and Corcoran biennials and Carnegie International. He’s received a Guggenheim Fellowship.

Courtesy of LCAD Gallery

Strombotne's last "The Entry of Christ into Los Angeles X," painted in 2019, is also in the show

“I have to be fearless in what I do, and be confident in what I want to do,” said Strombotne. “There’s a continuity in my work, just based on how particular I am as an artist, and as a person.”

That commitment to his work resulted in early career successes. He had his first one-man show in 1956 at age 22 in San Francisco. When he was shown at the esteemed Frank Perls Gallery in Beverly HIlls in 1961, Time Magazine referred to Strombotne as “one of the most promising of the young figurative artists now working around Los Angeles.”

Unlike many artists, the early accolades didn’t intimidate Strombotne.

“I just accepted it for what it was,” he said. “What was important was the work and not the trappings of success. My work has been a constant in terms of the quality.”

And it’s what continues to define his work.

“I’m not really happy unless the work is extraordinary,” he said. “I want it to be stunning.”

Courtesy of LCAD Gallery

The 2021 acrylic painting "Boy With Kite" was used for the invitation and publicity for the current LCAD show

He does say, that while painting is challenging – he now sits and paints because standing for hours is just too demanding on his legs – he has also gained a bit of freedom as a painter entering his ninth decade.

“I’ve been doing this so long I don’t have to hesitate about what color or line or whatever,” he said. “It just flows but it was not always that way. The first 20 or 30 years I had to think more, make more conscious decisions about color, lines.”

Photo by Theresa Keegan

Strombotne's studio is filled with paint brushes and acrylics

He continues to work every day in his Orange County studio, but now it’s three or four hours daily, as opposed to the 12-hour days he put in while being an artist as well as an art teacher at UC Riverside for 40 years.

Strombotne’s afternoons are now spent playing pool although he adds, almost wistfully, that his skills are eroding faster as a pool player than as an artist.

“What keeps me going is the quality of the work,” he said of his painting. “It’s encouraging and a vindication that I’m not wasting my time. The better the work is, the better I feel.”

Some of his paintings take hours, and some take years before he will sign his name on the canvas – the ultimate mark that defines the piece meets his standards. He eschews any formulaic approach, or themes that define his decades of painting, although he still sometimes finds inspiration in images revealed in his daily review of the newspapers.

Photo by Theresa Keegan

Strombotne's artwork in his studio includes bronze sculptures he created as well as numerous watercolor and oil paintings. He no longer has access to a foundry, so he limits his current work to acrylics on canvas.

 “I’m very aware of what’s going on in the world,” he said. That awareness was evident in the first 20 years painting, when his work was more political and social commentary. Ultimately, it was so draining he stopped painting for a bit.

“At 40 (years old) I bottomed out and didn’t paint,” said Strombotne. “I’d had it with being the moral consciousness of the world.” Ten years later he started drawing abstracts on paper, so he could learn to trust himself again. When he went back to canvas, he said it was like a resurrection.

“It made me appreciate what I do even more.” His first foray back resulted in a series of dance paintings. “It’s joyful and the subject always interested me,” he said.

Although his subject matters have changed in the last 40 years since his return to the craft, his commitment to his paintings is unwavering. “You have to have a rapport with the work and the work itself will tell you when it’s finished.”

The James Strombotne show will at the LCAD Gallery, 374 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach through October 15. For more information about the gallery, click here.

