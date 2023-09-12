NewLeftHeader

CCC approves city code amendment aimed at more flexible

CCC approves city code amendment aimed at more flexible height allowances for commercial structures with subterranean parking

By SARA HALL

A state agency last week approved a city ordinance related to building height allowances for commercial structures that provide subterranean parking facilities.

The California Coastal Commission voted 10-0 on Thursday (Sept. 7) to deny the city’s requested Local Coastal Program amendment as submitted, but approve it with several modifications. The item was moved to the consent calendar (voted on in its entirety in one motion without discussion) and unanimously passed with no commissioner comments.

The change is to the implementation plan portion of the city’s LCP. The amendment would allow subterranean garages designed with access ramp outside of building footprint to be exempt from applicable building height measurements similar to subterranean garages with access ramps beginning its descent within ground floor building footprint in Laguna Beach.

The first suggested modification from the Coastal Commission staff adds tribal cultural resource protection requirements for projects involving excavation for garages or subterranean floors that are fully or partially below the existing grade. The second modification establishes criteria for the identification and mitigation of impacts to archaeological or paleontological resources through initial evaluation of the project site and monitoring as needed. The third modification removes the city’s proposed language to require compliance with criteria within the city’s “guidelines for commercial garage design,” as the guidelines are not integrally related to the Coastal Act policies.

Commercial buildings within the city are subject to the applicable height limits measured vertically to any point along the applicable reference line that creates a horizontal plane longitudinally over the entire lot, or no more than 36 feet from the lowest finished floor elevation, whichever is more restrictive.

Currently, in circumstances where the 36-foot height limit is used, most commercial zones exempt subterranean parking garage floor level(s) from the 36-foot measurement in cases where the garage access ramp begins its descent within the ground floor building footprint. The amendment would replicate this approach to allow subterranean garages designed with an access ramp outside of the building footprint to be exempted from the same 36-foot height limit.

The amendment would allow building height measurements to begin from the more restrictive of the existing grade, finished grade, or finished floor surface of the first non-subterranean floor level, rather than below grade for commercial buildings that include subterranean parking, regardless of where the parking garage access ramp begins its descent.

This adjustment would incentivize development in the city of below-grade parking as an alternative to surface parking facilities for increased access that is visually compatible with the surrounding uses.

CCC approves city code amendment subterranean examples

Examples of two commercial developments in Laguna Beach, one with a subterranean parking access ramp within the building footprint and one beyond the footprint

The city initially submitted the LCP amendment request on June 6, 2022. On August 11, 2022, the CCC extended the deadline for commission action for one year.

Laguna Beach City Council voted 4-0 (George Weiss abstained) on April 26, 2022, in favor of the item.

The action initially stemmed from a Planning Commission subcommittee’s work on investigating concerns regarding the current downtown commercial building height standards. The initial concern was this regulation may be arbitrary and could discourage commercial development with no clear benefit or advancement of city interests/goals.

During the process, commissioners emphasized the need to ensure that design principles guide parking design and asked city staff to consider how the code might interfere with good architecture and urban design.

Commissioners concluded that the regulations could be modified to better incentivize subterranean parking opportunities without compromising on sound building design.

Subterranean garage construction is expensive, Principal Planner Anthony Viera explained at the council’s April 2022 meeting, by starting the descent of the ramp outside of the building footprint, space is freed within the garage itself providing more parking and lowering the overall construction cost. Small downtown lots also face physical constraints to providing adequate onsite parking.

Subterranean parking (regardless of access ramp design) provides greater concealment of parking areas when compared to surface lots and allows for better urban design and this type of underground parking is often visually preferred. Surface lots may also require greater building setbacks and reduced landscape opportunities.

Under the previous policy, two similar commercial buildings may have considerable divergent allowable building envelopes based solely on how vehicular access is designed.

Viera previously explained that the old code language created a disparity in how the city plots the allowable building envelope based on driveway design, specifically in how it relates to the 36-foot max height allowance. It required that the city count the subterranean parking floor level against the 36-foot height limit if the ramp is outside the footprint, which would result in a substantially lower building despite excavating to the same depth for the garage finished floor, he explained.

Most commercial zones currently exempt subterranean parking garage floor level(s) from the applicable building height measurements if the project includes a garage access ramp that begins its descent within the ground floor building footprint.

The Planning Commission reviewed the ordinance and provided feedback during their October 6, 2022, meeting. Commissioners agreed that there should be options for the developer, without being too restrictive, while still maintaining the character of the community and the retail streetscape. There was a lot of discussion about tuck under parking (an open ground floor with parking, covered by an upper floor of enclosed building).

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

