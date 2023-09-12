NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 73  |  September 12, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Fair Game 091223

Share this story

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Move over Pelé, out of the way Beckham, we have a new sheriff in town!

TJ headshot AugLast week was my return to enjoying youth sports again. I’d been away a long time. Back when my daughter Ashley played softball in her much younger days, in many ways it became our life.

In fact, years ago I recall that after the community newspapers I worked for were purchased by the Los Angeles Times, they interviewed me for a promotion to oversee the entire operation. I told them during that interview that, although I’d love to, those new duties couldn’t interfere with coaching my daughter and her team. I explained that we practiced one evening during the week, played our games one evening and our entire Saturdays were pretty much booked with commitments on the field.

Fortunately, Times management personnel at the time felt family was important and it all worked out.

But again, as I said at the top, it’s been a while since I’ve been out there. Sure, last season my granddaughter played soccer, but she was only 5 and seemed more interested in doing cartwheels down the field, perhaps picking a dandelion growing in the grass and blowing on it, or simply talking to another player in the heat of the action hoping to strike up a new friendship.

It was wonderful and very cute. But still, I’m a competitive guy and I sort of missed that end.

But that was last year…and this is this year…and, fortunately, times have changed!

My daughter signed up the two grandsons (ages 4 and 3) for soccer. Who knew what to expect, other than the 4-year-old seems to love sports and waits every evening in the front of his house for his Dad to arrive home and play hockey with him in the street.

B-t-w, he’s gotten pretty good. He also plays a lot of other sports in the street with all the other neighborhood kids who are much older, including a couple pushing their teenage years. Still, most of them take Curty under their wing and include him in all of the games.

Fast forward to Saturday, we arrived at the local elementary school, set up our beach chairs and waited to see what kind of skills Curty might have on the field.

As the game began, the first surprise came quick, when Curty’s younger 3-year-old brother Nick took control of the ball, moved it down field and scored the first goal of the season.

Yeah for the good guys!

No one, including us, could have expected anything close to that.

Now, I know at these ages you’re not really there to keep score, and sportsmanship and fun is the name of the game. Still, you want yours to somehow excel.

I mean, I’m all for the participation trophy for some, but, and that’s a big but…

As the game moved forward, Curty then made his presence felt, unleashing maybe 25 straight, unanswered goals…all by himself! And honestly, it’s not like he scored three and I’m rounding up to 25 as grandfathers do. He’d literally compete for every ball put into play, win the match-up, then drive down the field and score. No one could come close to stopping him.

Can you spell p-r-o-d-i-g-y?

At one point, his teammates even took to the sidelines because of the extreme heat, and Curty played the entire opposition by himself. Not only did they not score, but Curty also continued amassing more goals.

Gosh it was FUN for me, and obviously a proud moment for those of us with a competitive streak like his dad and me.

At one point, he even got into a little physical mix-up with an opposition kid and the ref entered quickly to explain to both that that behavior wasn’t allowed…nor should be.

But, to be honest, I think Curty was just doing what he does with his little brother almost every day of the week.

Anyway, no harm, no foul.

At the final buzzer (okay, let’s be honest, there wasn’t any final buzzer but…) the game ended at something like a 27-0 win.

Now, I know, granted he’s only 4, but I half expected recruiters from UCLA and perhaps Stanford to be contacting him this week about scholarship offers. Yet, so far, no calls. Heck, I don’t even know if he has the grades, he hasn’t even started school yet! Oh well.

That all being said, it’s great being back on the field. It should be fun to see how this season progresses.

• • •

Speaking of sports, how about the Laguna Beach High School Football team? Last Friday (Sept. 8) they played their first home game of the season, beating Santa Ana, 68-48, to move their record to 3-1.

Okay, I know there are obviously a bunch of stars when a team scores 68 points on their way to victory. But some of the stats continue to bring out the same names who seem to get more of the recognition: those are led by quarterback Jackson Kollock, for example, who completed 24 of 40 passes for 451 yards and five TDs, and then ran for another 70 yards and two more scores.

Senior Nick Rogers carried the ball 11 times for 137 yards, scoring three times, while also catching two passes for 82 yards and another TD; others hitting paydirt included Merrick Vellmure (one TD), Ryner Swanson (two TDs) and Brock Donaldson (one TD).

Fair Game SNL 9.12

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

In keeping with the theme of the night, linemen Leonardo Adjemian (70) and Charlie Kelly signal TOUCHDOWN, after running back Nick Rogers took it to the house

Next up is Lakeside at home on Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. As you can tell, plenty of action!

• • •

With this past summer’s Pageant in the can so to speak, the theme for the 2024 Pageant of the Masters has been announced as A La Mode: The Art of Fashion.

The magic of living pictures will “embark on a captivating journey through history’s grandest spectacles and fashion trends. Whether making an entrance, or casting a spell, what people have worn through ages has always been revealing. From the splendors of royal courts to today’s catwalks, get ready to be dazzled July 6 through August 30, 2024.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public December 1.

Want to order those 2024 Pageant tickets before they go on sale to the general public? Simply join the 2023 Festival of Arts Membership at the General Level for only $50. Not only will you be able to order Pageant tickets early, but you will also receive ALL of the 2024 General Membership benefits for FREE!

Act now, as this offer expires this Friday, Sept. 15. Click www.formnut.com/up/14341/membership3.html to apply.

• • •

Laguna Live! has announced that members of the Laguna Live! All Star band will be performing at The Soul of Jazz on Wednesday, Sept. 26, at [seven degrees].

The All Stars include Grammy® Award-winning writer, producer and performer Scott Mayo on tenor sax and flute; Will Brahm on guitar; Carlos Ordiano on keys; Edwin Livingston on bass and world-class drummer Jamey Tate.

They’ll be joined by Grammy® Award-winning trumpeter Bijon Watson and powerhouse vocalist Maiya Sykes, who will take the audience on a musical journey showcasing the artists that continue to shape, define and influence soul and jazz to this day.

For tickets, go here.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.