The 57th Annual Brooks Street Surfing Classic 091223

The 57th Annual Brooks Street Surfing Classic happened this past weekend, September 9-10

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The Brooks Street Classic is the longest running surf contest in California and only open to Laguna Beach residents

A group of groms check out the surf. Because only Laguna Beach residents can compete, everyone shows up from groms to legends, toddlers to grandparents and everyone in between.

(L-R) David Strong and Dagwood (Darren Madrigal) – these two caffeinated MCs kept the crowd informed on the contest and lots of fun and crazy local knowledge

The Brooks Street Classic organizer Brandy Farber

In a serious mood, contestants checking out the surf after signing up

No sand and lots of rocks below Brooks Street

Team Marriner cheering their boy on

It’s a two-day community party, with people coming and going throughout the day, depending on who’s competing

Check out the Friday, Sept. 15 edition for the finals stats and photos.

 

