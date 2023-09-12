NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach – A Look Back: Main Beach 091223

Laguna Beach – A Look Back: Main Beach

By Dr. Gregg DeNicola, Laguna Beach Historical Society

Evidence tells us that Laguna’s beaches were formed about 10 million years ago, with some rocks measuring 65 million years of age. Prehistoric bones have also been found at Main Beach.

The Homesteaders that arrived in the 1870s would have seen a pristine and deserted Main Beach. Over the next 25 years, several small bungalows were built, mainly as second homes for the wealthy who lived inland, especially the Riverside area.

By 1895, the Isch General Store and Hotel Laguna set up shop in the Main Beach neighborhood.

The Captain’s house was built during this time, perched over Main Beach with sweeping views of the ocean.

Main Beach, circa 1900

In this late 1890s photo, The Captain’s house sits on the bluff on the right of the frame, with the hotel and its two gables to its left.

Next to those structures are a series of beach bungalows, where the volleyball courts now sit.

About four small fishing skiffs sit on the sand. A father (presumably) takes his children and dog for a nice walk along the sand.

Apparently, a full suit and fedora was standard beachwear in 1899.

• • •

Dr. Gregg DeNicola is a board member at the Laguna Beach Historical Society. Laguna Beach Historical Society is located in the Murphy Smith Bungalow at 278 Ocean Ave. For more information, call 949.497.6834, or visit www.lagunabeachhistory.org.

 

