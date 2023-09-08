NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 72  |  September 8, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Laguna Art Museum presents the Directors Circle 090823

Share this story

Laguna Art Museum presents the Directors Circle Dinner and Awards Night on September 21

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) has announced plans for the upcoming year of Directors Circle events, beginning with the Directors Circle Dinner and Awards Night on Thursday, Sept. 21. This year’s event will take place in the peaceful sculpture garden at Dawson Cole Gallery, where guests will indulge in a specially curated menu by Celebrity Chef Amar Santana of Broadway.

The evening will be elegant, yet relaxed, and there will be no auctions or financial solicitations. The focus will be on honoring those who have made significant contributions to the arts in California and at LAM.

Laguna Art Museum is proud to honor this year’s recipient of the Wendt Award Art Historian and Curator – Jean Stern. Additionally, the museum will be presenting the Anna Hills Award to Laguna Art Museum supporters Elie Weaver and Hilton Weinberg, in recognition of their unwavering dedication to the museum.

laguna art building

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

LAM Directors Circle Dinner and Awards Night will be held on September 21 at the Dawson Cole Gallery

In September of last year, Laguna Art Museum established the Directors Circle, a group meant to foster a stronger community of friends and supporters around the museum. Each September, they hold a social reception with dinner and awards, in addition to meeting periodically throughout the year for exclusive opportunities related to museum programming.

The Directors Circle is comprised of a diverse group of members from various backgrounds such as philanthropy, filmmaking, business, environmental and community development. They all share a profound love for the museum. The kindness and financial support of the Directors Circle were instrumental in the success of the museum’s last fiscal year by enabling the museum to flourish and surpass every goal it set to achieve.

The Directors Circle gathered on several occasions to deepen the relationship with the arts and with each other. Memorable Directors Circle moments include the California Cool Art Auction preview with artist Chuck Arnoldi at the home of Betsy and Gary Jenkins; a beautiful garden party with participating and alumni Art & Nature artists Lita Albuquerque, Kelly Berg and Rebeca Méndez at the home of Kathleen and Gregg Abel; a joyous reception with Curator Jean Stern and the lenders to the exhibition Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna held at the charming historic home of Greg and Clark Collins; and the opportunity to mix and mingle with many of the street and post-graffiti artists represented in the art collection of Elizabeth Wallen before heading to Laguna Art Museum to dance the night away with Shepard Fairey as DJ of his own exhibition opening.

This year, LAM is expanding the Directors Circle and looking for new members. LAM’s 2023-2024 members will receive a piece of art by David Krovblit, featuring his one-of-a-kind process, combining traditional and new methods in collage art.

To learn more about the Directors Circle, contact Executive Director Julie Perlin Lee at 949.494.8971, ext. 202.

For more information on Laguna Art Museum, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.